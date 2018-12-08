Lions roar back from deficit to down Seneca

CENTRAL — Having just gotten its full complement of players back in action this week following the conclusion of football season, the Daniel High School boys’ basketball team is still finding its way early in the season.

But on Friday night against rival Seneca, the Lions showed some major potential they hope is a sign of things to come moving forward.

Overcoming a 15-point second-half deficit, Daniel came all the way back for a 56-49 victory over the Bobcats — one head coach Ben Touchberry said can provide his team some valuable lessons after a ferocious comeback.

“We’re still fairly young, especially at the guard position, so I see a lot of upside,” he said. “One thing we’re going to learn from this game is to play all four quarters instead of just one.

“We can learn from this and get better and maybe start the game a little better.”

After having trailed 39-24 inside the six-minute mark of the third quarter, Daniel didn’t take its first lead of the night until there were just 54 seconds left to play. That’s when a three-pointer from Griffin Hunter gave the Lions a 50-49 advantage they never relinquished.

“It was great, and I loved the energy from the crowd,” Hunter said of the shot. “It was a big play in a big moment that we needed.”

Starting with the long-distance connection, Daniel scored the final nine points of the game, with Jaylin Gibbs, Bobby Taylor and Hunter combining to go a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line down the stretch to help clinch the win.

Seneca (2-6) led as late as 49-47 with 1:31 to play on a pair of Joseph Goss free throws, but the Lions (3-1) were too much in the fourth quarter, outscoring the visitors 20-6 in the final stanza.

“We’ve just got to learn from our mistakes,” Seneca head coach Kevin Padgett said. “This is three games in a row where we either had the lead or it was a one-possession game, and we have to be able to finish the deal.

“It’s tough, man. They’re playing and fighting really hard, and we’ve just hopefully got to be able to learn from our mistakes.”

Hunter finished with a team-high 15 points for Daniel in the win, while Taylor and Cole Simmons also finished in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Seneca, meanwhile, got a game-high 17 points from Jared Rodgers, who hit three of his four three-pointers in the second quarter on the way to helping the Bobcats to a 29-22 halftime advantage. Levi Leard also finished in double figures with an 11-point effort for Seneca on a night that belonged to the Lions.

“Our guys just picked up their intensity, and they started playing with a will to win rather than being so passive,” Touchberry said. “That was the difference in the game.”

Weather permitting, both teams will be on the road Monday night, with Daniel traveling to Liberty, and Seneca going to Travelers Rest.

Daniel 56, Seneca 49

SHS 14 15 14 6 — 49

DWD 8 14 14 20 — 56

Seneca (49) — Rogers 17, Leard 13, Goss 7, Cousins 6, Evett 4, Goodine 1, Hunter 1

Daniel (56) — Hunter 15, Taylor 12, Simmons 11, Latiff 5, Gibbs 4, Smith 4, McAtee 3, Cote 2

