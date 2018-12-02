Tigers clinch fourth straight ACC title

Posted on December 2, 2018

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —Facing a fourth different opponent in as many years, the result remained the same for Clemson in the ACC Championship Game — a win, and with it, a surefire berth into the College Football Playoff.

Following the second-ranked Tigers’ 42-10 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night at a dreary Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., they’re a virtual lock for the four-team playoff field, which will be announced shortly after noon Sunday on ESPN.

The win helped Clemson (13-0) become the first team in conference history to clinch four straight outright league championships, while the Tigers are also the first Power Five program to win four consecutive conference title games since Florida clinched four straight SEC Championship Game wins from 1993-96.

“Gritty — I mean it was sloppy, old school, kind of had to grind it out,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who celebrated his 10-year anniversary of being officially named the Tigers’ head coach Saturday. “Had some crazy plays. Really proud of those guys.”

The Tigers wasted literally no time in their assault Saturday night, as Travis Etienne sprinted 75 yards to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage just 13 seconds into the night — easily breaking the previous ACC Championship Game record for the quickest score in title-game history.

“Right out of the gate, first play of the game,” Swinney said. “Really proud of Travis, he’s had a heck of a year.”

For the record, the previous record was the 12:36 mark of the opening quarter, and the touchdown run was also the longest play from scrimmage in ACC title-game history.

“Me and Travis talked before the game, and I told him, ‘First play, take it to the crib,’” said Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who scored twice in the win. “That’s exactly what he did … and it was just great.”

With Etienne’s long run, Clemson nearly matched its 77-yard rushing total from last year’s championship-game win over Miami, and Etienne more than tripled his production from the 2017 win, when he had just 24 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

After the teams traded three-and-outs, the Panthers’ rough start continued when Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Picket was stripped by Isaiah Simmons at the Panthers’ 21-yard line. Christian Wilkins plucked the ball out of the air and returned it to the 3-yard line to set up Etienne’s second score of the night to give Clemson a 14-0 lead at the 9:29 mark.

Etienne, the game’s MVP, finished the night with 12 carries for 156 yards and the two scores. The big night helped him go over the 1,400-yard mark on the season — just the second such season in school history along with Wayne Gallman in 2015.

But despite the fast start by the Tigers, Pittsburgh (7-6) sprang back with some signs of life.

After the Tigers turned the ball over on downs at the Pittsburgh 19-yard line — after electing to forego a field-goal attempt on the soggy placing surface — the Panthers’ rushing attack came to life.

After marching 62 yards on five plays — without the benefit — the Panthers hit a 37-yard field goal from Alex Kessman to make it 14-3 at the 1:46 mark of the first quarter.

Clemson then went three-and-out on consecutive drives, and Pittsburgh then managed to cut the lead to 14-10 at the 7:56 mark of the second quarter on a 1-yard score from Qadree Ollison.

“We were kind of busted on those run plays — I know I got out of my gap one or two times, and they just kind of squirted through there and got big gains,” Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “You have to stay disciplined to your blocks and dominate up front.”

The four-point deficit ended up being the highwater mark of the night for Pittsburgh, as the Tigers went into lockdown mode from there.

Following the Panthers’ lone touchdown of the night, Clemson responded in a big way on its ensuing drive, which Etienne opened with a 45-yard run to the Panthers’ 30-yard line. Six plays later, Higgins hauled in a 5-yard touchdown toss from Lawrence, pushing the Tigers’ lead to 21-10 at the 4:57 mark.

The Tigers tacked on another score just before the half following an interception from A.J. Terrell, setting Clemson up at the Pitt 10-yard line. Lawrence and Higgins immediately hooked up for their second score of the night on what was Clemson’s third one-play scoring drive of the night, giving the Tigers a 28-10 lead with 25 seconds left till the half.

“The takeaway was big,” Terrell said. “It gave us a lot of momentum, and it affected the team in a good way.”

The Tigers’ 28 points tied the ACC title game record for first-half points.

The Tigers added another score on the second play of the fourth quarter, when Adam Choice barreled into the end zone from a yard out to make it 35-10 with 14:27 to play. The score was set up on a flea flicker that Tavien Feaster sent back to Lawrence, who hooked up with Justyn Ross for a 39-yard gain — the Tigers’ longest pass play of the night — to the Panthers’ 1-yard line on the final play of the third quarter.

“We worked on that this week, and we knew it was going to be wide open,” Trevor Lawrence said of the flea flicker. “It was awesome.”

Lyn-J Dixon added a late score to provide the final margin for Clemson.

In addition to clinching the league title and the likely playoff berth, Clemson exorcised some demons in the win. The Tigers avenged their only loss of the 2016 national championship season — a 43-42 loss to the Panthers at Memorial Stadium — and they claimed their first-ever win over Pitt in three tries.

Pittsburgh was held to just 8 passing yards in the loss, while it averaged just 4 yards per carry, and head coach Pat Narduzzi had high praise for the Tigers after the game.

“Clemson is the best football team we’ve played so far to this point,” he said. “They deserve to be where they are. They’ll probably win a national championship, in my opinion. It’s a good football team from the front end to the back end as far as the talent they’ve got.

“Dabo has done a great job, ton of respect for him, love that guy. Clemson is the measuring stick in the ACC right now. They’ve got it going.”

As far as Clemson’s thoughts on its postseason destination in the immediate aftermath of the win, they were few and far between, as the Tigers weren’t worried about whether they’ll end up in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl or Miami for the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“Not yet, we’re just enjoying this one,” Trevor Lawrence said. “We’ll worry about that later.”

“Awh shoot, man, just tell us where we’re going — we’ll be ready to go,” Swinney added. “We’re excited about it. We’re excited to represent the ACC and see if we can get it done.”

—

Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 10

CU 14 14 0 14 — 42

UP 3 7 0 0 — 10

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CU — Etienne 75 run (Huegel kick), 14:47

CU — Etienne 3 run (Huegel kick), 9:29

UP — Kessman 37 field goal, 1:46

Second Quarter

UP — Ollison 1 run (Kessman kick), 7:56

CU — Higgins 5 pass from Lawrence (Huegel kick), 4:57

CU — Higgins 10 pass from Lawrence (Huegel kick), 0:25

Fourth Quarter

CU — Choice 1 run (Huegel kick), 14:27

CU — Dixon 4 run (Huegel kick), 3:17

—

TEAM STATISTICS

CU UP

Total Yards 419 200

First Downs 13 11

Rushes-Yards 35-301 48-192

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

Com-Att-Int 12-24-0 4-16-1

Passing Yards 118 8

Penalties-Yards 6-41 8-54

Punts-Avg. 7-35.9 9-42.4

—

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Clemson, Etienne 12-156, Choice 7-51, Feaster 4-30, Brice 1-28, Lawrence 3-18, Rencher 3-13, Dixon 4-5; Pittsburgh, Hall 14-86, Ollison 13-56, Carter 8-22, Ffrench 1-16, Pickett 11-10, Davis 1-2.

PASSING — Clemson, Lawrence 12-24-0 118; Pittsburgh, Pickett 4-16-1 8.

RECEIVING — Clemson, Higgins 3-36, Thompson 3-15, Ross 2-70, Renfrow 2-0, Feaster 1-0, Kendrick 1-(-)3; Pittsburgh, Araujo-Lopes 2-10, Carter 1-2, Hall 1-(-)4.

—

esprott@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2385

Follow on Twitter @Journal_ESprott