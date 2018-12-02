Tigers’ defense bounces back in ACC championship win

Posted on December 2, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One week removed from allowing 600 total yards to South Carolina and 510 passing yards, the Clemson defense bounced back Saturday in the ACC Championship Game against Pittsburgh with a better showing, this time against a strong running team.

The Tigers limited the Panthers to 200 total yards, including 192 rushing yards and only eight passing yards on a 4-of-16 passing night for Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

In Clemson’s 42-10 ACC championship win in Charlotte, N.C, it allowed just 3.1 yards per play by Pitt, which featured a two-headed rushing attack in Qadree Ollison and Darrin Hall, who were second and sixth, respectively, in the ACC in rushing yards before Saturday night’s game.

Hall led Pitt’s offense with 86 rushing yard, while Ollison ran for 56 yards and a touchdown.

“You never want to have a team score that many points on you and all those big plays,” Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said of the South Carolina game. “It wasn’t us, and we knew that going into practice last week. Everything was just more focus, more intensity, more effort.”

“This is more my type of game,” Lawrence added of facing Pitt’s rushing attack. “They were definitely a bloody-your-nose-type of team, and we knew that coming into the game. We knew we’d had to prepare like no other.”

Clemson’s defense finished the night with nine tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and one forced fumble.

Linebacker Tre Lamar, who was back in Clemson’s starting lineup Saturday after missing last week’s game due to injury, led the Tigers’ defense with nine total tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Fellow linebacker Isaiah Simmons contributed seven tackles, two and a half tackles for loss and a forced fumble, which was recovered by Christian Wilkins and ultimately led to a short Travis Etienne touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Tigers set the tone early on defense when they forced Pitt to a three-and-out after losing nine yards on the Panthers’ opening drive, capped by a Dexter Lawrence sack.

“Travis (Etienne) breaking off that huge run really gave us some juice going out there on the field,” Lamar said, “and we wanted to keep the ball rolling in that first quarter and really let people know that we came out here not just to slop around.”

Cornerback A.J. Terrell had an interception with 29 seconds before halftime, and the Tigers scored one play later on a Tee Higgins 10-yard touchdown catch.

That score put Clemson up 28-10 and put an end to any late-half momentum Pitt was looking to gain.

Five of Pitt’s 15 drives on Saturday ended in negative yardage, and five different Tigers recorded at least half of a tackle for loss in the win.

“Coach (Swinney) talks all the time that we play our best ball when we’re complementing each other,” said Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, “and I think this was one of those nights that we did complement each other very well, offensively and defensively.”

Now that the Tigers are ACC champions for a fourth straight year, their focus will shift to a probable College Football Playoff berth, where Clemson’s defense will again look to live up to the task at hand, regardless of the opponent.

Lamar doesn’t have a preference of traveling to Miami or Dallas for the first-round playoff game, but he does have one goal in mind.

“I want to go to that natty,” he said, “and either way gets me there.”

alex@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2386

Follow on Twitter @alexmaminakis