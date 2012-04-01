Clemson mayor says location of Duke Energy substation won’t change

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Two weeks ago, Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook promised disgruntled residents he would talk to Clemson University and Duke Energy officials about the possibility of relocating a proposed city substation from the baseball field behind the National Guard armory on Pendleton Road.

Earlier this week, Cook gave residents an answer, but it wasn’t the one they were hoping for.

“Basically, that substation is going to go on the armory ballfield behind the National Guard armory,” Cook said. “They’ve been working on this construction for two years.”

Cook told the audience the minutes of the May 14, 2017, council meeting listed the location sites. Along with the city’s substation location, the substation for Clemson University is planned for a site behind the South Carolina Botanical Garden.

“This is not new news — this is two-year-old news,” he said. “They’ve known that for two years. It’s been advertised for two years. Everybody was upset about where the CHP plant was going to be located and were so glad when that plant got moved, they forgot about where the substations were going.”

In 2016, the Clemson University Board of Trustees approved an agreement between the university and Duke Energy Carolinas for construction and operation of a $51 million, 16-megawatt natural gas combined heat and power facility on the Clemson University campus. But a group of Clemson residents in the affected areas of Vineyard Road and Roslyn Drive voiced objections after learning of the proposed site in 2017, citing the height of the project and noise emanating from the site, among other issues.

In May of that year, the university board of trustees re-evaluated the location of the CHP and announced a new site for the facility closer to the main portion of campus behind the parking lot at Kite Hill. At the same time, officials announced the planned location of the two substations — one to serve the city and one to serve the university.

Earlier this month, a number of Clemson residents appeared before council to speak in opposition to the substation, saying that Duke Energy did not inform them about the project. The residents also expressed concerns over the environmental impact of the project, the close proximity of the Clemson Montessori School, the location being a key entrance into the city and the negative impact on property values.

“We in the city have basically no power to do anything — it’s not in the city limits, it’s not on the city’s land,” Cook said. “There’s nothing we as a city or city council can do from that aspect. We realize wherever Duke wants it, it’s going to affect someone and someone’s not going to be happy.”

While the mayor said he did inform Duke Energy officials that the city had a petition with 200 names signed and asked that the company send a letter to Clemson University, his comments didn’t sit well with many residents in attendance. Despite the fact the decision to locate the substations was made two years ago, many of the residents in attendance Monday night insisted they had not heard the news.

“You should have let us know (about the May 2017 meeting),” Alan Elzerman said. “This is the gateway to the city and the way the city looks.”

Pendleton Road resident Mariah Magagnotti said she is concerned about the impact the city substation will have on her family, which includes a 6-year old, a 4-year old and a 10-month old.

“I now have to consider if is it safe to live here,” said Magagnotti, who is also an employee of Clemson University. “I count on my elected officials to let me know what is happening in my town. If we had been more aware of the details of the situation, I think we would have rallied then. My request to you all is to please be on the lookout for things like this. It’s my problem now, it’s my baby’s problem now to figure out where we’re going to live. We need this to be a safe place. I ask you to be a little more vigilant and to spread the word louder.”

Mac Wood, of Augusta Road, said the situation is unfortunate.

“Even though those things are publicized and the intent is to keep everyone informed, the reality of the situation is a lot of people are busy with their day-to-day activities and are just not informed,” Wood said.

Cook emphasized that the university did not have to notify the city of the location for the substations.

“Since it isn’t on city property, there is no vetting process,” Cook said. “We have very little power on what we can do.”

Council member Mark Cato said the city attempts to be transparent but, in this case, “there were no other options.”

“The university tells us ‘hey, this is what we’re doing’ after the trustees make their decision,” Cato said. “A lot of times we’re reactive instead of proactive — not on purpose, but that’s just kind of where we are.”

Council member Alesia Smith, who joined council last month along with Fran McGuire and Robert Halfacre, said she wants to help the city keep the lines of communication open with residents.

“This is new for many of us up here,” Smith said. “We’re up here and trying to understand. I do know the city works hard to put the concerns of our citizens at the forefront.”

McGuire said he hopes residents will contact Clemson University and express their concerns since “they, too, have a responsibility in this.” The Clemson University professor said he also hopes the residents in attendance for the issue will make council meetings a regular part of their Monday night routine.

“I love the activism and appreciate you’re here, but I hope in the future on issues not in your neighborhood that you’ll come to this meeting,” McGuire said. “Clemson is a better place when you’re here, but Clemson would be a much better place if you’re here every meeting and share other people’s concerns.”

