Museum seeking more space

CLEMSON — The Clemson African-American Museum opened in 2010, but plans for a museum honoring people of color who put their stamp on the city go back even further.

In the mid-2000s, organizers sought a way to celebrate the African-American heritage in Clemson’s Goldenview neighborhood. In August 2007, a committee worked with graduates of the former Calhoun Elementary School and volunteers from Clemson University. In the process, the name for the museum was established.

But supporters say the time has come for more space to house exhibits. That is why the museum is among the nonprofits included in a potential $4 million capital campaign the city is considering embarking upon.

“We have been there close to 11 years in the same little space,” museum board of directors treasurer Larry Walker told Clemson City Council during a recent meeting in which it heard presentations from all the nonprofits included in the campaign effort.

Walker said members of the museum board of directors were seated in the audience.

“That should speak highly for us to show we’re behind this 100 percent,” he said.

The building is housed in the former Morrison Annex, now known as the Calhoun Bridge Center, which once housed the city’s only all-black school. But Mia Tinsley said the museum is only approximately 400 square feet.

“We’re restricted by space,” Tinsley said. “Visitors can step in and look left and right and see most of the exhibits.”

The room that houses the museum once served as a classroom in the elementary school. But due to the number of exhibits and archived materials the museum has collected, they can no longer all be kept in their existing location and are now off-site in a storage locker that costs the museum more than $200 per month.

The city pays the building and storage expenses for the museum through a $4,800 annual subsidy, and the museum receives $25,000 in hospitality tax funds to pay for startup equipment and display exhibits. Officials say the storage unit is not ideal for storing items of historical significance due to the lack of climate and humidity control.

Existing programs offered at the museum include Third Sunday programming, programming designed to showcase contemporary black authors, writers, vendors and entrepreneurs, and an Art Expo with silent auction, dramatic performances, comedy, vendors and art gallery. Summer programming includes a Juneteenth celebration, yard sale and bake sale, Over the Top Hats Women’s Luncheon, Entrepreneur and Volunteer Awards, Taste of the Museum and Speak Out with P.R.I.D.E. (Purpose, Respect, Integrity, Determination, and Enthusiasm) Competition.

Board member Bessie Kemp said in addition to local residents, the museum draws visitors from other areas.

Museum officials point to the Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum in Seneca as a nearby facility that they want to emulate. Partnership opportunities have already been discussed with the city of Seneca and Strickland Museum curator Shelby Henderson. Both Seneca and the museum have been receptive to discussing joint operations where Clemson would pay a portion of the curator salary for Seneca in exchange for an equitable amount of staff time devoted to the Clemson African-American Museum.

Clemson City Councilman Robert Halfacre said he understands the museum’s space issue.

“We all know the Clemson African-American Museum is small and needs more space, but whatever you do, it’s going to be two, possibly three years,” Halfacre said.

City administrator Rick Cotton added the building is an important piece of Clemson’s history.

“It is the former black elementary school, so there is some important history we want to preserve,” he said. “We really need the space.”

Mayor J.C. Cook said he is excited about the possibilities the expansion project could bring.

“The African-American community was such a big part of Clemson, and they’re still a big part of our history,” Cook said.

