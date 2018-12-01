Officials say third gym needed for increased demand

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Since its opening nearly 20 years ago, the Central-Clemson Recreation Center has been an example of two municipalities working together.

The center provides facilities for Clemson and Central to hold recreation basketball and volleyball programs, among other activities. While participation in those programs is growing, officials say there is a need to expand the center.

That message was repeated Monday night to Clemson City Council by Clemson parks and recreation director Jay Bennett and his staff, as well as Central town officials. City council is awaiting a final report from a consulting firm studying the feasibility of a capital campaign for a third gymnasium for the rec center, a new Arts Center and expansion of the Clemson Area African-American Museum — projects totaling approximately $4 million.

Concerns by new council members Robert Halfacre, Fran McGuire and Alesia Smith have led council to seek input — both from the parties that would benefit and the public. While the public will have an opportunity to voice opinions at a later date, this week was reserved for the groups that could receive funding for projects.

Bennett said the basketball program had 500 participants on 51 teams last winter, with boys’ teams from ages 5-17 and the girls’ program that runs from ages 5-12. Due to space constraints, the rec department doesn’t offer adult or church league basketball.

“The 51 teams share two courts for their practices and games,” Bennett said. “So far, we have not had to limit participation, but we are operating at maximum capacity. Practice time is very limited and only occurs on Wednesday evenings, Friday evenings and late Saturday afternoons, and those times are likely to interfere with other family activities.

“The more you practice, the better you’re going to get,” he added. “By adding a gym, we could offer more practice times and host more tournaments.”

While the recreation department also uses the gymnasium at Clemson Elementary School, primarily for team practice space, the gymnasium is small and doesn’t have room for spectators at games.

The volleyball program has 96 participants, with an instructional division for girls ages 7-9 and a competitive division for girls 7-14. The program is offered both in the spring and fall, and program director Lindsey Whatley, who is also the coordinator, said it has grown from three teams when she arrived in 2006 to nine this season.

“We have no gym space for instructional ball and can’t play at Clemson Elementary,” Whatley said. “The rec department started an after-school program, which is great, but they also use the gym and don’t dismiss until 5:30 (p.m.). So I only have one gym with 30 kids.

Whatley added the lack of gym space has forced limited participation, meaning that players turned away end up playing in Seneca, Pickens or Easley.

Bennett and Whatley said Seneca and Pickens each have two gymnasiums, although Whatley added Pickens’ gyms are “much larger,” while Easley uses three gymnasiums.

“Our numbers are a lot higher than Pickens and Seneca, while we’re almost the same with Easley,” Bennett said. “This is a growing area, as you know, and it’s not going to slow down.”

Rec officials say a third gym would allow the volleyball program to accommodate another 40 players and generate an additional $4,800 a year. Volleyball tournaments could add another $1,000 after expenses.

Rec center director Pete Becker said additional storage space is needed, and adult pickleball, made up mostly of retirees, would benefit from having more courts on which to play. But Becker said the center needs upgraded cardio equipment.

Cotton agreed.

“(Becker is) going to be living off borrowed time for his fitness equipment,” Cotton said. “It looks good because he takes care of it, but it’s old.”

Central town administrator Phillip Mishoe said he isn’t surprised the rec center is overcrowded.

“I think the need for that third gym is today,” he said. “I’m not sure we can wait another year, to be honest with you.”

Mishoe said Central stands ready to do its part, with $250,000 in funding it plans to borrow internally and pay back to itself so there is no interest rate. Mishoe says the partnership with Clemson benefits both municipalities.

“I want to thank Clemson for being such good neighbors,” he said. “We can provide something so much better together than we can separately — not only in recreation, but the other joint things we do.”

