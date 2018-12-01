Sheriff’s office asks for more funding for sex offender unit

By Jason Evans

The Journal

PICKENS — With the number of registered sex offenders in Pickens County at an all-time high, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is requesting more funding for its sex offender unit.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said the agency is requesting $42,000 from county council in next year’s budget to upgrade a part-time civilian position in the unit to a full-time detective position.

Hashe, Capt. Chad Brooks and detective Lee Clark recently discussed monitoring and investigating offenders.

“Somebody’s got to be the watchdog for that,” Hashe said. “Otherwise we’re just merely reacting to crime. We’re reacting to somebody that’s already been victimized — typically it’s a child in a lot of cases — rather than trying to prevent it from happening.”

As of April 12, there were 327 registered sex offenders in Pickens County, Hashe said.

“We’re at an all-time high,” Hashe said. “We’ve never had this many here that we’re aware of.”

The number of sex offenders in the county can vary.

“Some of these folks, they tend to move around a lot,” Hashe said. “Our sex offenders don’t always come from Pickens County.”

South Carolina classifies sex offenders as Tier II and Tier III, Clark said.

Tier II offenders include those convicted of child pornography or communicating obscene messages. Tier III sex offenses include criminal sexual conduct, rapes and kidnappings, he said.

“Out of our 327, 215 are the most severe,” Hashe said.

Clark said Tier II offenders must register every six months, and Tier III offenders every 90 days.

In April alone, 99 offenders are due in to register, according to Clark.

“A typical day is 10 to 12 people you’ve got to register,” he said.

Brooks said from May 2017, when Clark joined the unit, to March 2019, he completed 1,630 total registrations.

“He’s also conducted 925 address verifications,” Brooks said.

That includes following up on all the details reported by offenders during registration.

“He’s not just making sure they reside where they say they reside,” Brooks said. “There’s a lot of back investigation that he does. In the days of social media, that’s a monster in itself.”

The way sex offenders are registered and monitored has changed, because the former system didn’t work well enough.

“You go over there, you knock on the door, if he comes to the door, then we’ve done all we need to do,” he said. “You get in the car and drive away.

“If that person comes to the door, he’s not going to tell you ‘Oh, gosh, 30 minutes ago, I was on social media portraying myself as a child, trying to lure or develop a relationship with a kid.’ Somebody’s got to do an investigation to determine that activity’s going on.”

The U.S. Department of Justice developed the Sex Offender Registration Tool, which the State Law Enforcement Division administers.

“All agencies in South Carolina use that tool,” Hashe said. “The tool … is building a database that will allow a law enforcement agency, 20 years from now, to go back in time and corroborate or disprove a story from an alleged victim, because that’s what we see in today’s world.”

The tool is “extremely labor intensive,” requiring extensive registration of each offender to collect all the details used to build the database, Hashe said.

The sheriff’s office doesn’t receive the entirety of a $150 registration fee offenders are required to pay annually.

After the state receives a portion of the funds, “we’re allowed to use some of that to help support the unit,” mostly to purchase office supplies, Hashe said. “We give every dime that’s not spent back over to the county.”

Not every sex offender pays the fee.

“Some of them work, some of them don’t,” he said. “Some of them are legitimately indigent.”

Because of that, the agency cannot use that money to fund the upgraded position.

The hire, if approved, needs to be someone with a law enforcement background, he said.

“Any help is better than no help, but a civilian can’t conduct law enforcement investigations,” Hashe said. “They can’t sign arrest warrants. They can’t pull surveillance. They can’t run undercover investigations on social media. We need help.

“It’s overwhelming for one man.”

