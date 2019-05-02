CU student dies after falling off roof

Clemson University student dead after falling off roof

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — A 20-year-old Clemson University student died early Sunday morning after officials say he fell off of a roof.

Thomas Heard Few, 20, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office on Sunday after falling off the roof of a building at 173 Old Greenville Highway in Clemson at approximately 12:45 a.m.

An initial release from the Clemson City Police Department said there is no foul play suspected and the death is under investigation “due to the victim being under the age of 21 and the possibility of alcoholic beverages maybe being a contributing factor to the cause of this tragic incident.”

Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon said the former Kappa Sigma house at 173 Old Greenville Highway was “no longer in service.”

The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685