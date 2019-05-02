Coalition set to host meeting on special-needs workers

By Caitlin Herrington

The Journal

SENECA — The Foothills Collaboration Network is getting ready to tackle what seems to be a tricky combination of topics in the Golden Corner — unemployment and disability.

Foothills CAN, a coalition between Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, works to make communities a better place to live for people with disabilities. Its innovator, Mike Cannon, has made advocacy and awareness for the special-needs population a primary part of his life.

“My wife and I have two special-needs sons, and at this lunch two years ago this buddy mentioned Greenville CAN, and I had never heard of it before,” Cannon said. “I served on our Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, so he piqued my interest when he told me about this project in Greenville.”

Foothills CAN is set to host a lunch and learn at the Seneca Light and Water facility from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday and hopes to attract employers and members of the community interested in helping those with special needs thrive. Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP to michaelcannon@charter.net so he can relay meal needs to the Oconee Economic Alliance, which is providing sandwiches and drinks.

Working off his board connections and the layout from the Greenville project, Cannon assembled a steering committee with several local representatives from school districts, special-needs programs and concerned community members.

“Three of the most important things that came out of the priorities we set for Oconee County were jobs, transportation and awareness,” Cannon said. “If we can get them a job, how can we get them to work?”

The CAN often ends up “preaching to the choir,” he said, and he hopes to continue to spread awareness with guest speakers from Schneider Electric and Ride-to-Work.

“The folks who are usually at the lunch and learns are folks who serve on our committee,” Cannon said. “But the folks who want to be there are general managers or owners of these companies in Oconee County so they can hear what benefits our friends can bring to them.”

The Walgreens Distribution Center in Anderson County employs around 600 people, Cannon said, and roughly 40 percent of them are on the “disabilities side.”

“That turned out to be the No. 1 distribution in Walgreens’ entire chain,” Cannon said. “It’s the best-performing center that they’ve got. They saw, in short order, that hiring the special-needs population works for everybody.”

With around 47,000 people with disabilities within the tri-county area, Cannon said they’re a resource waiting to be tapped to create a situation that benefits everyone.

“Companies are having a difficult time finding employees, yet when you look around Anderson, Oconee and Pickens, the population is about 400,000 people,” he said. “We’ve got roughly 47,000 people with any kind of disability, whether it’s intellectual or physical or whatever. That’s still 47,000 people we need to tap into and bring them to the party and let them work. It’s a win-win-win situation when that happens.”

