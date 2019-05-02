Man charged with attempted murder

Man charged with attempted murder in Wednesday morning assault

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — A man is being held without bond after police say he shot someone in the back of the head on Wednesday.

Marshall Lee Rogers, 26, is charged with attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Rogers was arrested Friday after he shot Timothy Phillips in the back of the head near the Utica community on Wednesday morning, according to arrest warrants.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m., and emergency responders found Phillips with a head injury in the woods near the intersection of Hope Avenue and Thatcher Road in Seneca, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to Greenville around 8:30 a.m.

Rogers is being held without bond in the Oconee County Detention Center.

