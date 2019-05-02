One dead after Easley shooting

Woman fatally shot early Saturday morning

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

EASLEY — A woman is dead after she was shot in the head, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Creed Hashe issued a news release saying police responded to the call at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Ruby Drive in Easley. He said the woman was not living at the location and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Detectives have continued to investigate the incident throughout the day and have determined the victim was shot while inside the small building typically used for storage and as a meeting place for friends of the residents,” Hashe said.

A 9 mm handgun was recovered from the scene and is believed to be the weapon used in the shooting, Hashe said.

No one has been arrested directly related to the shooting and police are still searching for potential witnesses, according to the release.

One arrest was made Saturday on unrelated drug charges at the scene.

Jonathan Richard Rackley, 38, was charged with two counts of the distribution of methamphetamine after warrants allege he sold meth to undercover operatives twice in April.

He is in the Pickens County Detention Center on a combined $100,000 surety bond.

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685