Two identified found after Walhalla fire

Two dead after Saturday night home fire

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — Two men are dead after a grandson attempted to rescue his grandfather from a late Saturday night blaze in Walhalla.

Oconee coroner Karl Addis said in a news release that Winfred Lee Dills, 75, and Daniel Lee Ayers, 25, were the two killed in the house fire at 140 Hidden Valley Road.

Ayers reportedly entered the house through a back door in an attempt to rescue his grandfather, according to Addis.

Dills was discovered dead in his bedroom and Ayers was found dead in the area of the back door.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said in a news release that responders received a call shortly before midnight on Saturday for a house engulfed in flames.

He said it took nearly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. One person was treated on scene and taken to Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

“Once the fire was out, the remains of two individuals were found inside the home,” King said. “Firefighters remain on scene to continue to ensure that all hot spots are extinguished and to begin the investigation.”

King said the Oconee Fire Investigations Team, Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Oconee County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and S.C. State Fire are all working together on the investigation.

Pickett Post, Salem, Walhalla and West Union fire departments also responded to the call, King said.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an anonymous cash reward is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest in the fire and can be reached for information at 864-638-4111.

