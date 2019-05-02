Clemson, CU reach CATbus agreement for FY ‘19-20

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — The city of Clemson and Clemson University will continue their nearly 25-year partnership in providing transit bus service for at least another year after the two sides recently came to agreement on a new contract for fiscal year 2019-20.

Clemson City Council also unanimously approved a new CATbus agreement with Seneca.

“I believe this contract is a fair representation of the background work and discussions that have been ongoing for a long time,” said former city councilman Jerry Chapman, who serves as the city’s liaison in CATbus negotiations with Clemson University. “Many, if not all, of the underlying issues which resulted in the frayed relationship between the city, CAT and the university have been identified and addressed. The process utilized during these discussions was completely open and transparent on behalf of both parties. As a result, much progress was made toward resolving these longstanding issues.”

CATbus, which has operated since 1996, experienced a 17 percent decline in ridership last year — the second consecutive year of decreased usage. Chapman said late last year that one reason involved the opening of three high-density student housing projects downtown and the fact that more than 1,250 students living within close walking distance are choosing to walk to campus.

But Chapman added that as the university’s enrollment grows, vacancies in some of the areas along S.C. Highway 93 toward Central will see ridership “again reach more sustainable numbers.”

“We continue to work on outstanding issues, which will enhance the quality, reliability and cost of transit services provided by CAT,” Chapman said. “I expect these to be completed in the next few months and can be rolled out at that time. But the most important message is that the city, CAT and the university are working together as partners to make all this happen.”

CATbus general manager Keith Moody said he believes ridership will improve this year.

“I think we’re going to see a lot better ridership this year,” Moody said. “The Gold Route was brand new, so it was taking a little getting used to. It was starting to build ridership and takes a little while for people to park their car and ride transit. It was a little ahead of schedule, so I think we will have a much better year.”

Moody is pleased to see the CATbus partnership between the city and university also make great strides.

“Our partnership with Clemson University is a lot better, and we’re happy to be serving the students and the community,” he said.

One of the primary changes in the new contract is that instead of bus service directly going into the LeMans apartments, the bus will travel beside it and go through what was once CEV West and now known as Clemson Village.

“Other than that, everything is the same as last year,” Moody said.

The new contract calls for Clemson University to pay a matching contribution of $697,465 of operating and administrative costs for CAT and a one-time contribution as a matching contribution of operating and administrative costs for the Pendleton-Tri-County Tech Connector route in the amount of $15,000.

Clemson also agrees under the contract that savings created from converting the fleet from diesel to electric “will be monitored and tracked on a monthly basis or quarterly as mutually agreed upon” and used as part of a life cycle cost analysis “to determine whether to continue to replace diesel buses with electric buses.” In the event of an “extreme or unexpected economic situation,” resulting in significant increase in fuel expense or major maintenance issue, “both the university and the city agree to mutually determine how to resolve the resulting funding requirement.”

Clemson University, per the agreement, will jointly communicate any proposed route or schedule changes to its students and student government representatives and provide research support from faculty and or students to attempt to study and model grant funding to allow the university and city “to make educated, data based decisions on the impact of route changes on potential qualification of available operational grant funding.” The university also agreed “to market, encourage and promote CATbus ridership to its students, faculty and staff in a mutual effort to increase ridership.”

The agreement stipulates that the primary responsibility “for the overall implementation, operations and management of CAT belongs to the city.” The city is responsible for adhering to the budget and coordinating all operations information with the university.

Both parties will meet in September, November, January, March and May to discuss ridership trends, potential route modifications, operational matters, identify opportunities for efficiencies, budget review and other matters agreeable to both parties.

Transit staff will meet with Clemson University Parking and Transportation as needed “to develop and modify all data used in the analyses” and the transit administrator is responsible for establishing the meeting dates and times.

The agreement can be terminated by either party without penalty upon 120 days written notice.

Chapman said repeatedly in the past he wanted to work on the relationship with the university “to bridge some of the gaps out there.”

Under the agreement with the city of Seneca, CATbus has modified its express route. Instead of traveling straight down U.S. Highway 123 when leaving Oconee Memorial Hospital, the electric bus will head down North First Street and past Seneca City Hall en route to Clemson.

Moody said bus service from Seneca to Clemson football home games has not yet been finalized. The home opener will take place Aug. 29 when the defending national champion Tigers host Georgia Tech.

“They’re planning to have something done,” Moody said. “We just don’t have the logistics yet.”

