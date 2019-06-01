New project granted wastewater capacity

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson City Council unanimously approved a request for wastewater capacity allocation from the developers of a project that would replace one of the city’s longtime eyesores.

Randy Dodds and Will Hines, representing Clemson Redevelopment LLC, plan to redevelop the property formerly known as Zack’s Bar located adjacent to the Clemson Police Department. The former nightclub has sat vacant for more than a decade.

The mixed-use project, which would feature office space on the street-level front of the building and 29 apartment units with 2,000 square feet of retail space and parking, will require 8,000 gallons per day of wastewater treatment capacity.

“It’s a difficult site, and there hasn’t been anything on it for years,” Dodds said. “We’ve owned it for three years and tried to get something on that site. We knew there wasn’t sewer capacity, but wanted to get all the architectural work and all the mechanical work done.

“This will be boutique housing. There will be 29 apartment units, and we’re making them a little more upscale. Our objective is to do something here that will clean up an eyesore, improve your tax base and will be attractive as you go down Tiger Boulevard.”

Nearly two years ago, when the Cochran Road wastewater treatment plant was reaching its available capacity, city council reserved 10,000 gallons per day of capacity that could be used for economic development purposes or redevelopment efforts desired by council.

In 2018, the developers for a proposed brewery at the former Astro Theatre went to city council to request 7,000 gallons of treatment capacity. City council approved the request since the project would involve redevelopment of the former theater that closed more than 10 years ago and had also become an eyesore on College Avenue.

But the city recently received notice from brewery officials that their redevelopment plans have been delayed and they will not need sewer treatment capacity until expansion of the Cochran Road plant has been completed. The decision opened up previously reserved treatment capacity to other projects.

“Mr. Dodds’ project was next on the list,” Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook told city council.

Dodds said the plan is to attract graduate students and even those who plan to work at the university. If students wish to rent a unit, he said it will be their responsibility to put the number of people in beds for which they are appropriated. The project will be made up of only two- and three-bedroom units.

“Our objective is to have it online by August 2020 or the fall of 2020,” Dodds said.

In 2016, council learned the city was out of sewer capacity until completion of the $14.7 million expansion of the Cochran Road plant. City administrator Rick Cotton said that while the hope is that the expansion will be completed by January 2021, that is subject to change.

“If we have a May like we did a year ago (with frequent rain) and they lose 40 to 50 days, then that January could easily become February or March,” Cotton said. “Some (developers) are going to want to get started after the first of the year, but they will have to sign a waiver realizing there could be a delay. If they start it, they won’t get a (certificate of occupancy) until we have the capacity.”

Cotton said the wastewater capacity allocation guidelines do not apply to single-family projects or retail or office that would equal one residential equivalency unit or less.

Councilman Mark Cato said he has mixed feelings about the project.

“This looks like a really nice apartment, but it is another apartment building,” Cato said.

But Cook said the project will be a huge positive.

“This is going to really raise the tax base on that particular piece of property and get rid of an eyesore in town,” Cook said.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO