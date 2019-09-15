15-year-old drowns in Lake Keowee

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SUNSET — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a 15-year-old boy drowned in Lake Keowee while he was on a camping trip with his church.

Sahiyd Thomas, of Moore, was found 40 minutes after he went underwater at Keowee Toxaway State Park, according to deputy coroner Gary Duncan.

Thomas was taken to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and his autopsy is scheduled to take place today.

