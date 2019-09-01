Parents discuss loss of children to suicide

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — Former Walhalla High School athletic director Hal Dunlap was a teacher and coach for 39 years, mostly in Oconee County.

As much as Dunlap enjoyed being a part of that, he said there is one club he is forever a part of that he would never wish on anyone — one that comes from losing a child to suicide.

“We’re in a fraternity we did not choose to be in, but we’re in it,” said Dunlap, who was among a group leading the “It’s Time to Talk” community meetings that began Monday night in the Walhalla High auditorium. “Our goal is we will do everything we can to make sure you’re not in it.”

When Hal and Lynn Dunlap lost their son Mark on Feb. 23, 2015, they established Making My Mark in his memory. The mission of Making My Mark is to reduce the stigma associated with suicide, to promote awareness of suicide prevention resources and to encourage young people to seek help.

Education is also the key to bringing a greater awareness, and Dunlap said he is worried about young people today.

“Right now, I’m convinced that our children live in the most difficult time for young people than there’s ever been,” he said, pointing out how electronic communication devices have given them the ability to be more connected, but have often led to non-stop bullying.

“I was a stutterer and was picked on, but today, you can’t get away from it,” Dunlap said. “They can pick on you 24/7.”

One of the biggest hurdles in the effort to address the growing epidemic is the fact the subject is typically uncomfortable to discuss. One of the biggest misnomers is many parents’ fear that just talking about the topic will give children the idea to take their own lives.

But Dunlap said something isn’t working and that the conference provides an opportunity for parents, guardians and caregivers to understand that this is an issue that can no longer afford to be ignored. The United States, for the first time in more than 100 years, has experienced a declining life expectancy for three years in a row — one of the few industrialized countries to experience that.

“We want to end the stigma, because mental illness is real, anxiety is real, depression is real,” Dunlap said. “We’ve almost approached it as ‘get a better attitude, read a book.’ If someone had cancer, you would try to get them help.”

Christy Hubbard said her son Clay Porter seemingly had everything going for him, in his third year of college majoring in construction science, with a winsome smile that made him lots of friends and someone “who was always there if you needed a friend.” While Hubbard was shocked and devastated by her son’s death, she believes what happened to her son was a side effect from medication he was taking.

“I had no clue what the warning signs were, but I don’t want that to happen to any of you,” Hubbard said.

Lisa Martin said when she left her son Andrew the morning of his death that he “seemed happy.”

“I wake up every morning thinking about him and go to bed every night thinking about him,” Martin said. “I do wonder what I did wrong, what I could have done better and do feel that’s probably how I’m going to feel the rest of my life.”

Suicidal warning signs include increased use of alcohol or drugs, withdrawing from activities, isolation from family and friends, sleeping too much or too little, giving away prized possessions, aggression and fatigue.

School District of Oconee County assistant superintendent for instructional services Lisa Simmons told the group that the district is working to address the problem, including using the Olweus anti-bullying program and mental health counselors.

“It’s Time to Talk” will move to the Seneca High School auditorium tonight and West-Oak Middle School gymnasium Thursday night, with both events set to begin at 6 p.m.

