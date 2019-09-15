Hikers found after search and rescue called in Mountain Rest

Search and rescue called

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

MOUNTAIN REST — Oconee County emergency responders were dispatched for a search and rescue call at Big Bend Trail on Sunday night.

The call was dispatched at 8:40 p.m. saying a person’s coordinates had been pinged off of a phone.

UPDATE 9:18 P.M.: Two people have been located by first responders. Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said both people were unharmed and “picked up along the side” of the road and returned to their vehicles.

