Chief: Arrested officer was ‘clear to hire’

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — A former police officer who was arrested earlier this week after authorities say he was drunkenly firing a shotgun in the middle of the night had recently been fired for “insubordination and carelessness” before being hired at another local department.

Andrew Major Rankin, 27, of Castlebrook Drive, was charged with breach of peace of an aggravated nature and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the early Sunday morning incident.

He was arrested Tuesday and released from the Oconee County Detention Center on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond Wednesday.

The Journal obtained Rankin’s termination notice from the Walhalla Police Department through a Freedom of Information Act request on Thursday. According to the notice, Rankin was written up multiple times for “unsatisfactory work quality, insubordination and carelessness.”

“No misconduct” was involved in the termination submitted on June 18, Walhalla Police Chief Sean Brinson said in the document. He was hired in Walhalla in January 2016.

Just weeks after his firing in Walhalla, Rankin was hired July 8 by the Westminster Police Department, according to Westminster Police Chief Rory Jones.

Jones said he received clearance to hire Rankin based off his standing with Walhalla and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

“I did contact the Walhalla Police Department for their disposition and got it from Chief Brinson, and was later contacted by (former interim chief) Paul Harris,” Jones said. “He recommended Rankin to me, and I also contacted the police academy, and the disposition there was also clear to hire.

“I don’t recall ever talking about insubordination,” he continued. “I was told Chief Brinson’s opinion and feelings about the situation, and Paul Harris contacted me also and gave his opinion. He was checked through the Walhalla Police Department and the academy and was cleared for hire.”

Although an earlier article in The Journal said Rankin resigned Saturday, Jones clarified on Thursday that the officer submitted his resignation to the Westminster Police Department on Sunday.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of someone with a shotgun in the yard of a home on Castlebrook Drive in Walhalla around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, according to an incident report. Rankin came out of his house, telling officers “all the lights in his yard” woke him up, the report said.

Rankin told deputies he had not been shooting, but a deputy told him there was video of the incident and “he did not want to talk anymore,” according to the report.

A witness also told deputies Rankin had threatened the lives of a neighbor and everyone in his home, the report said.

Caitlin Herrington contributed to this article.