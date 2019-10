If you are human, leave this field blank.

Please enter your First and Last name

If you are chosen for the group, at what email can we reach you?

And, at what phone number may we reach you?

What is your age range? 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65-74 75-84 85+

What is your biological gender Male Female

Do you currently subscribe to The Journal? Yes No

Annual Income? Under $15,000/yr $15,000-$35,000/yr $35,000-$45,000/yr $45,000-$55,000/yr $55,000-$65,000/yr $65,000-$75,000/yr $75,000-$85,000/yr $85,000-$95,000/yr More than $95,000/yr