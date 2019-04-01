No. 2 Tigers dominate in win over Florida State

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers set the tone early — very early — against Florida State on Saturday afternoon in Memorial Stadium, and the No. 2 Tigers dominated the game from start to finish.

Clemson piled up 552 total yards on its way to a convincing 45-14 win over its Atlantic Division rivals — the Tigers’ fifth straight win over Florida State.

Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) got things started Saturday on its opening possession, driving 75 yards on six plays, capped off by a Travis Etienne 3-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 7-0 less than three minutes into the game.

The first play from scrimmage resulted in a 40-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins, setting the tone for what was a big day for the Clemson offense.

Clemson added one more touchdown in the opening quarter on an 8-yard run from Lawrence, then scored twice in the second quarter — both on passes from Lawrence to Justyn Ross for 10 and nine yards, respectively — to grow its lead to 28-0 by halftime.

Clemson’s defense also found the end zone during another dominant effort when Derion Kendrick returned an interception 38 yards in the third quarter to put an exclamation point on the Tigers’ win.

Lawrence’s day was done in the third quarter after a 17-for-25 passing day for 170 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Etienne paced the Tigers’ running attack with 127 yards on 17 carries, while Ross led the receiving corps with five catches for 61 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Clemson stifled Florida State (3-3, 2-2), collecting three interceptions, three sacks and forcing two fumbles while limiting the Seminoles to just 10 first downs.

Florida State running back Cam Akers, who was averaging 116.4 yards per game coming into Saturday’s game, was limited to just 34 yards on nine carries.

In Clemson’s first game back since its one-point win over North Carolina on Sept. 28, and following its bye week last week, the Tigers made a statement Saturday with a dominant performance over a struggling Seminoles team.

The Tigers will take their perfect record back on the road next week when they travel to Louisville.

