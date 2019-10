Search concluded

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — A search and rescue operation is under way in Oconee County.

Emergency management director Scott Krein confirmed to The Journal that responders were staging at the Picket Post fire department substation on Saturday morning.

9:21 A.M. SATURDAY UPDATE: A man has been located, unharmed, by first responders according to radio transmissions.

