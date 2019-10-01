Tigers enjoy well-rounded win over Boston College

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — The bad weather stayed away from Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The Clemson Tigers, however, rained down on Boston College.

Behind 674 total yards of offense, including a 16-for-19 passing night by quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three touchdowns each by Travis Etienne and Diondre Overton, The No. 4 Tigers rolled the Eagles 59-7 on homecoming for their 23rd consecutive win.

Boston College entered the night as the country’s sixth-ranked rushing offense, averaging 278.3 yards per game, and the Tigers’ defense held the Eagles to 97 yards on the ground, and the nation’s second-leading rusher, A.J. Dillon, to 76 yards on 19 carries.

On both sides of the ball, from start to finish Saturday night, Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) was simply dominant.

“I’m really proud of our team. I thought the guys had a great mindset tonight,” coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’m really proud of our tone. The offense set the tone tonight. We had a fast and efficient offense. … That’s the first game we’ve had no turnovers since the national championship last year. Hopefully, that’s a sign of good things to come.”

The Tigers got things started early Saturday, forcing Boston College (4-4, 2-3) to punt on the game’s opening possession after a three-and-out that took 33 seconds.

Clemson’s offense followed by scoring on each of its first six possessions, including a 3-yard run by Etienne and a 22-yard catch and run by Overton, both in the first quarter.

Etienne, who finished with 109 rushing yards, added two more scores in the second quarter, and Clemson grew its lead to 38-7 by halftime.

Overton led the Tigers’ receivers with a career-high 119 yards on three catches, with his first multi-touchdown game of his career.

“We had a great game,” Etienne said. “I thought that we started fast and we finished fast. We had the same mentality throughout the whole game.”

For his career-best performance, Overton, a graduate senior, earned the Leather Helmet Award, presented annually by the Boston College Gridiron Club to the most valuable player of the Clemson-Boston College game.

“It’s just a blessing. I’ve put in a lot of work and kept the faith,” Overton said of his night. “It’s great to see it pay off. It’s been a long time coming. I could have transferred and let my team down, but I just kept the faith and pushed through.”

“That’s a guy that goes to work every day,” Lawrence added of Overton. “He’s a great person, and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson held a Boston College offense that rushed for 429 yards last week against N.C. State to just 97 on the ground, and the Eagles passed for just 80 yards, gained 10 first downs and were 2-for-15 on third down.

“Our guys really played well. This was one of our best weeks and some of our best preparation,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “We mentally accepted the challenge. It helps when your offense plays well to put us in a great position. I’m proud of our guys. They’re staying hungry and humble, which is leading to these results.”

Linebacker Chad Smith led Clemson with nine total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble, which was picked up early in the third quarter by Logan Rudolph and returned 39 yards for a touchdown.

“It’s an unusual position for a D-lineman to be in, but it was great,” Rudolph said. “That happened to be a play that I could help the team on, so I just picked it up, ran with it, and it worked out. I’m glad I capitalized on it.”

“That’s a defender’s dream, to scoop and score or (get) a pick-six,” Smith added.

The Tigers took care of business Saturday night in one of their most efficient performances of the season, and now will look to continue building on their success as they host Wofford next week in Death Valley.

“As a team, I think we played really well,” Lawrence said. “We had a great week of prep. We were ready to play, and we were really focused.”

—

alex@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2386

Follow on Twitter @alexmaminakis