A butt in the seat is just more important …

Willie,

I was calling in regard to a promise made pertaining to a reader questioning highway cleanup. I’m calling from Chickasaw Point Men’s Club on Lake Hartwell. We actually have our crews totaling 20 men. We pick up about 5 miles along S.C. Highway 11 every six weeks and collect roughly 40 bags, unfortunately, every time we go out. We want to keep our highways clean. We take a lot of pride in it and welcome any other communities to join in our efforts. My name just happens to be Rick if you’d like any more comments. My home phone is 972-5552. Thank you.

Willie says:

I’d like to congratulate you and the other men for what you’re doing. If every 5 miles of roadways had someone to keep it beautiful like your section does, the whole Upstate would be pristine. (How do ya like that classy word I used?) I usually don’t run names or phone numbers for obvious reasons, but in this case if only one other group could get advice on how to start helping the environment like y’all do, it would be worth it.

Willie,

I noticed some signs in a cemetery that say no work allowed on graves without contacting a number. My family has been members of this church for many years. If we want to make it look better, why should we have to call anyone? I have also learned that the same person that posted this sign is saying that all tombstones must be purchased at their business. Could you find out more information on this? I have done some shopping on funerals and funeral-related services, and the results were shocking. (Example: The exact same tombstone was $350 at one place and over $800 at another.) It’s so sad these people are taking advantage of families at a horrible time.

Willie says:

Well, it kinda makes sense that a private cemetery would want to know when someone was planning to do “work” on their loved one’s grave. Do you mean planting flowers, for instance? They probably have rules about what’s allowed and what isn’t. As far as forcing folks to buy tombstones at a certain business and charging more than double what a competitor charges, that’s not fair.

Willie,

I love your column and wit! However, The Journal is coming way down in my esteem. I was on the phone for over two hours off and on Saturday morning trying to find someone to deliver my paper. I called the same number and got at least four different results. One person answered once and said they would send a paper right out. Two hours later — nothing here. I am frustrated. Thanks for listening.

Willie says:

Thanks for the compliment. I’m sorry for the trouble you had with your missed delivery. The folks at the office are human, though. Sometimes you might be the only person who the carrier missed so they just run someone right to you. Sometimes a carrier may have just quit right in the middle of the route and there are 500 people upset and calling in and the district managers are out running that route. Sometimes a game may have run late, or there might have been an equipment issue overnight and 11,000 people are calling in. Just please be as patient and understanding as you can.

Willie,

I am very perturbed about a current situation. A restaurant in Seneca doesn’t answer their phone. I have tried several times to place a to-go order. I work several jobs and have a limited amount of time to treat myself to a nice meal. I have a restaurant background and never heard of a restaurant not answering the phone. Their food is good, and I noticed they have seafood on Saturdays. I finished my shift at 7 p.m. from Clemson, called and got right through. I arrived as the food was just coming out. I enjoyed the meal at home after a long day’s work. The following Saturday, I called and called. No answer, but an answering machine came on. I left a message. No one called back. To my disappointment, I settled for fast food. A few days later I stopped in there to ask if they offer seafood every Saturday night. A gentleman told me yes. I told him about calling — no answer; left a message; no call back. He said if they are busy, they don’t answer the phone but someone would call back. I tried again. I called at 4:30 p.m. (Clemson game day, so it shouldn’t be busy at that time). No answer. Left message. No one called back. Again, settled for fast food. Willie, I’m trying to give them the benefit of doubt, but I’m so frustrated. Can you shed some light here and help me understand why a restaurant doesn’t answer the phone or call someone back? Placing a to-go order should be easy and ready for pick-up when arriving. I don’t want to drive there and wait 20 minutes for an order, especially when I’m already starving! (And worked for second job). Have a great day!

Willie says:

Gotta take issue with you here. Although calling in take-out is convenient to you, if I owned a restaurant, I would absolutely prioritize the folks who came in and sat down with me. If I could handle your take-out order without inconveniencing my customers, I’d be happy to. But a butt in the seat is just more important as far as I’m concerned. Now, I had someone call and leave a message and the message was returned fairly quickly, so perhaps your words to the employee rang true. Be patient, but be proactive — small restaurants are often owned and operated by the owners. They want you as happy as they can make you, I promise. They may not even know there’s an issue until you tell them. But be polite, don’t gripe at them or you’ll get their defenses up. I wish I could say they should have someone answering all the time, but the truth is during a rush the staff needs to pay attention to the folks who are sitting there. Good luck!

‘Til next time!

Willie

