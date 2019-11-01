American Legion leaders honored

The Journal staff

WALHALLA — State Sen. Thomas Alexander recently honored four local American Legion Post commanders on the occasion of the organization’s 100th anniversary.

Alexander honored Gene Neville, Carlton Patterson, Benny Luce and Jimmy Hall, who each serve different command posts throughout Oconee County.

“The Walhalla American Legion Post is very happy to host our brothers from neighboring county posts for this special occasion,” Alexander said in a release. “The American Legion has been on the front line of many initiatives which have benefited veterans around the world since its inception back in 1919. I am honored to represent the great veterans of Oconee County who make up these four American Legion organizations that are held in such high esteem throughout our wonderful county and who do so much for the betterment of all our veterans.”

Oconee County Veterans Affairs director Jerry Dyar said the American Legion is the world’s largest veterans organization, with 55 departments in all 50 states and roughly 13,000 local posts worldwide.

The group will conclude its anniversary celebration at the end of the year.