Clemson coaches remain focused amid job rumors

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — When Florida State fired head coach Willie Taggart on Sunday, the news immediately sent ripples out across the college football landscape as to who could possibly take over the Seminoles’ program.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott have been in the position before of having rumors swirl around that each may be a candidate for some head-coaching job, and all three names have again come up in various reports and lists in the wake of the Florida State opening.

Scott and Venables addressed the scenario on Monday — Venables far more briefly — but both agreed that their main priorities this week are on preparing for their game Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) at N.C. State (4-4, 1-3 ACC) after the fourth-ranked Tigers (9-0, 6-0) beat Wofford 59-14 over the weekend to stay unbeaten.

“Probably just our experience the last four or five years, with the success that we’ve had here at Clemson, it’s natural for some of our coaches’ names to be put out there,” Scott said. “But really, it goes back to what we talk to our players about all the time, that this is the most important time of the year that we have great focus.”

Scott’s father, Brad Scott, is a former 11-year Florida State assistant under coach Bobby Bowden, and the younger Scott has talked fondly of his memories growing up around that program, but he affirmed on Monday that he’s happy right now at Clemson, and glad to be a part of a special coaching staff.

“I really love being at Clemson right now. And with a four-year-old daughter and a wife that went to Clemson, I really just want to kind of pause this moment in time that we have right now,” Scott said. “Tony and I talk about it all the time … because it’s very special.

“But to be able to come here every day and be able to be around coach (Dabo) Swinney and be around this coaching staff and these players — we have like 80 coaches’ kids and staff kids between one and 18 — so to have a daughter in this atmosphere, you couldn’t ask for anything better.”

When asked what might constitute a right move, as far as a coaching job, Scott responded, “All I know is I haven’t seen that yet. That’s what I’ll say.”

Venables is one of the most respected defensive minds in the country, and it’s no surprise when his name surfaces as a potential coaching candidate, either, but he said he’s not giving it any thought — all he’s focused on right now is facing N.C. State on Saturday.

Asked Monday how he handles when his name pops up for potential job openings, Venables said, “I just don’t. We’re just getting ready for N.C. State, so there’s nothing to handle, to be honest with you.”

—

Simmons named award semifinalist

The Butkus Foundation announced Monday that Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the collegiate Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s best linebackers at the collegiate and high school levels.

Finalists in both divisions will be announced Nov. 25, and winners will be announced on or before Dec. 10.

Simmons leads the Tigers with 64 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery through nine games.

—

Wake Forest kickoff time announced

The ACC announced on Monday that Clemson’s final home game of the season on Nov. 16 against Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The game will either be televised on ABC or ESPN, with the network designation to be assigned after this week’s games.

—

