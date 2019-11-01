Dockside plan dealt big blow

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — It wasn’t a knockout punch, but developers of the proposed Dockside project on Tiger Boulevard were dealt a serious blow when Clemson planning and codes director Todd Steadman recommended Monday night that its parking reduction request be denied.

While no official announcement has been made by Dockside officials, the parking reduction was a key component of the plan. Opponents to the reduction felt the distance between the proposed project at the site of the former Holiday Inn was too great for students to walk and too dangerous to ride bicycles on U.S. Highway 123, which they say already has enough traffic congestion.

During correspondence with Steadman, Dockside officials had made suggestions ranging from the use of private shuttle service with Clemson Area Transit to extending Abernathy Park to enable the parking reduction to come about. But city officials felt safety concerns and the negative impact on residents, students and retail businesses at the site were too great to be resolved.

“Staff believes in the parking reduction program — we believe it is good for the community and good for our citizens,” Steadman said. “We don’t believe this is an indictment of the program or the result of political pressures. But this plan doesn’t make sense for this particular site.”

Plans for an $80 million mixed-use, multi-family housing development were first announced in late May. Initial plans called for 202 total units, 667 bedrooms, 6,800 square feet of restaurant space and 12,800 square feet of commercial space. The project’s plans also featured one full floor of commercial and amenity space and three floors of residential space above.

Since that time, Brent Little, president of Dallas-based Residential Partners, has spoken with affected residents and announced revisions to the project. But even with those changes, affected residents on Holiday Avenue said the proposed development is still too large for the 5-acre area, that housing would be occupied by too many students and traffic issues still weren’t addressed adequately.

In correspondence with Steadman dating back to September, standards were sent to the developer that were required to be met to get a parking reduction approved. Despite suggestions from Kimley Horn, a firm hired by Dockside to work through the changes of the parking reduction, Steadman wrote the developer late last month and said chances for a reduction “were slim.”

Last week, Steadman received a 12-page report containing data featuring a proposal of 636 bedrooms and the reduction of 168 overall spaces. Correspondence was then sent back to the developer saying the city could not support the parking reduction and listing reasons why it did not fit the criteria.

“The developer wrote back and asked if we would be willing to consider any parking reduction,” Steadman said. “I’ve learned to never say never, but put it in the 5 percent range.”

Last Friday, Steadman said he received correspondence that said that due to the huge retail development and nature of the request, the company now considered the site “undevelopable.”

“I said I understand his position,” Steadman said.

Mayor J.C. Cook thanked Steadman and his staff for their efforts.

“I think you’ve made a lot of people happy tonight and made the best decision for this particular site,” Cook said. “We’re not going to look at this as if we’re going to deny every parking reduction request. I believe each request needs to stand on its own merit.”

Mayor pro tem John Ducworth said this is proof that the process works.

“It shows the program in place has the framework to make common-sense decisions,” Ducworth said.

Councilman Fran McGuire said he believes this is a good example of what can happen when the public speaks out.

“This is a good example of citizen activism, and I hope that will continue to be the case,” McGuire said.

Steadman said the developer did not say during his last conversation that he was formally withdrawing the request. But the planning and codes director said the deadline for agenda items for the Board of Architectural Review’s December meeting is two weeks from today.

“We’ll know then whether he plans to move forward,” Steadman said.

