Four Walhalla mayoral candidates weigh in on city’s recreation needs

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — Improving recreation facilities and programs is a priority for each of the four candidates in today’s election for Walhalla mayor.

But what kinds of improvements do each candidate support? The Journal asked each of them that question.

Councilman Dennis Owens said he is pleased with the city’s work to improve the Chicopee ballfield for use in recreation programs, but he believes more facilities are needed.

“I’m aware of a tract of land within city limits that would be convenient to be able to be developed for a ballfields complex,” Owens said. “If we can work it in the budget and get it, it’s in a convenient location, has about 20 acres in it and it’s flat enough already to where it wouldn’t take an extreme amount of development for it.”

Owens supports adding more employees to help provide city services, including recreation. He said recreation director John Galbreath is “running short” of employees for the services offered.

He added he supports city involvement seeking grants to replace old playground equipment at the city park near the Walhalla City Pool.

“The city needs to get more proactive in pursuing matched grants to get playground equipment in there,” he said.

Owens wants to see more equipment at Kauffman Park and suggests the park should also have fish food dispensers by the ponds there.

Recreation has to be done “prudently, wisely and we cannot completely deplete the city’s capital working funds,” he said, referring to the city’s reserve accounts. “We’ve got to have it maintain our credit rating, especially until after the water plant is completed.”

Councilman Tjay Bagwell proposed adding a new employee whose duties would include business recruiter, events planner and CEO for the Stumphouse Mountain Bike Park.

“I think this employee focusing on getting the mountain bike park as a new revenue stream would be huge, hosting events there and actually getting it set up to where we have a camp host like a park host that stays on the property,” he said.

“Gathering money from parking there and from the events would pay for the positon all on its own,” he added, saying the revenue stream from the park would allow the city to “invest more in the trails and parks in town without having to dip into raising taxes or fees to do that.”

While he wants more recreation facilities, Bagwell said his priority if elected would be “on the parks part of the rec department more than I would on the rec department, at least in the first couple of years.”

He said he supports the downtown greenway, which would feature trails between playgrounds, a dog park and other amenities.

“Over the course of several years, you would get several nice things with a trail stretched between them,” he said. “A playground should be first.”

Former Mayor Randy Chastain said the city needs to upgrade recreation facilities already in place.

“We have several park areas that could use new equipment and be upgraded to be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant,” he said. “Parks and recreation is for all — not just children, but the elderly that require assistance — to enjoy the same facilities.”

“The renovation of the Chicopee ballfield is a great start and needs to be in operation as soon as possible,” he added. “The walking trail at Sertoma Field could use a few park benches for older citizens that use it to be able to sit and rest during their walks around the park. The equipment could and should be upgraded routinely to keep the park safe and enjoyable to all that use it.

“The recreation department is manned by three people and has grown tremendously over the years and can and should continue to grow for years to come. This growth should be accompanied by a bigger recreation staff and programs that would benefit not only the young, but people of all ages. To my knowledge, I don’t think we have any programs to benefit the older generation that paved the way for this city.”

Mayor Danny Edwards said the renovation of the Chicopee field “will add a lot to our program.”

“It will provide an additional field for baseball, softball and soccer,” he said. “We also need to look at a rec volleyball program. We’ve started the changeover to pickleball at our tennis courts up by the city pool. More work needs to be done there, updating the playground.”

