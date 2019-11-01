Jeanne Ward retires after 46 years at hospital

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — Now officially retired, Jeanne Ward said her success in nearly a half-century of hospital work was due to the people she worked with.

“I think it’s the most incredible culture in that organization and the doctors — everybody — is so wonderful,” said Ward, who retired

Friday after 46 years with Oconee Memorial and later with Prisma Health. “It took a whole team of individuals constantly. We have very smart people at the leadership level at Prisma and very smart people at Oconee at the leadership level. I will miss them greatly, but I’ll stay in touch with them.”

Ward, who most recently was chief operations executive for the Western Region of Prisma Health, joined OMH in 1973 as a registered nurse hired to help start the critical care unit now named in her honor. She held several leadership posts at the Oconee hospital, including chief nursing officer, chief operating officer, and president and chief executive officer.

“I decided to retire because I just felt it was time for me and time to let other people take the reins,” she said on Monday. “It was a tough choice, but it was a good choice for me. I need to have more time with family, friends and that sort of thing.

“I think we’re in really good shape right now; we’ve recruited so many new physicians,” she added. “I guess it remains unseen what will happen with reimbursement — what changes might occur politically at the national level to change health care reimbursements. I think we’re well positioned for it now. That’s why it felt very comfortable for me (to retire).”

She called the building of the patient tower about 10 years ago among the projects she is most proud of during her tenure.

“We desperately needed it, and it was a controversial thing,” Ward said. “There were a couple of failed attempts before I became CEO, and I had made up my mind that we were going to have a patient tower, and if I wasn’t the right person to get it going, they could find somebody else to do it. But we got it. It was great for the community.”

Another accomplishment Ward is proud of is the merger with Greenville Health System in 2014, now Prisma Health.

“This has been a wonderful merger,” she said. “We spent five or six years trying to determine who we were going to partner with. This was really a logical choice. Their culture is very similar to ours. They have been extremely generous to the employees. They’ve done loads of renovations to our hospital. I believe we have been positioned extremely well being with Prisma Health.”

Prisma Health chief operating officer Greg Rusnak said Ward “has touched the lives of thousands of people both professionally and personally” in her career.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact that Jeanne has had on health care in Oconee County and the state,” he said.

Hunter Kome, chief operations executive for the Prisma Health Oconee Medical Campus, worked with Ward for 12 years.

“Jeanne was a tireless worker, arriving at work around 4 a.m. every day,” Kome said. “She had incredible attention to detail and never failed to follow up on any issue brought to her by anyone. Most important, Jeanne is the most caring, thoughtful and generous person most of us will ever meet. She takes a deep and genuine interest in everyone she encounters.”

Dr. Scott Sasser, chief clinical officer for Prisma’s western region, said Ward brought both clinical knowledge and operational discipline to her role.

“It’s not often that you have a chance to work with someone who has extensive knowledge and experience in both the clinical and operational worlds and also has amazing people skills,” Sasser said. “Having worked with her for the past several years, it’s easy to see why Jeanne is so deeply respected throughout Prisma Health and the state.”

Ward called her last day on Friday “an emotional roller coaster,” adding that she didn’t have any immediate plans for what she is going to do in retirement.

“I need to figure out what I want to do with retired life,” she said. “I’m going to stay in Seneca. It’s an important community to me, and I just love it here. I’m going to exercise more and do things I used to do, but haven’t had time to do the last few years.”

