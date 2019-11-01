Man dies in I-85 wreck

The Journal staff

FAIR PLAY — A Lavonia, Ga., man died after a single-car wreck on Interstate 85 near Fair Play just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Paul Edward Knox Jr., 33, died from a head injury after being ejected from his vehicle, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said. Knox was traveling alone at the time of the accident.

The 2013 Chrysler 300 that Knox was driving traveled off the right side of the road, hit a road sign and then an embankment before overturning, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller, who said Knox was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident happened in the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 2-mile marker at Fair Play at 2:05 a.m., Addis said in a news release.