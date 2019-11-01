More info released in death of 11-year-old Easley girl

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

PICKENS — An 11-year-old Easley girl is dead after her father accidentally shot her in the lower abdomen. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley issued a release Saturday that Kylee Dawn Woods died at Cannon Memorial Hospital from a gunshot wound.

The accident happened while the father “had removed the magazine from the firearm and was attempting to cycle the slide of the firearm to eject the round out of the chamber when the firearm went off,” according to a police incident report.

After the shooting, a family member provided a statement that the father was saying, “I’m sorry baby.”

The incident happened at Shady Grove Road in Pickens on Saturday afternoon.

Pickens County Sheriff Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said family members were “target practicing” at the location with different weapons. Foul play is not suspected, Brooks said.

“As a family member was attempting to unload a .40 caliber handgun, it was accidentally discharged striking the victim who was standing nearby,” Brooks said in a release. “It appears that this is just a very tragic accident.”