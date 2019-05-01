Naïve?

Editor:

When engaged in debate having only opinions and no particular knowledge of the topic, the best way to start is to malign, disparage or engage in name-calling. Secondly, say your opponent said things he did not. I’ve been here before. Last week my comments on “democratic socialism” drew an uncivil response. He chooses to call me naïve. Naïve is defined as a person showing a lack of experience, wisdom or judgment. I am not.

First, at no point did I use, allude to or reference an authoritarian government. I used the easily understandable, simple to read words “democratic socialism.” But that would not support his position, or perhaps he really thinks Finland has an authoritarian government, or perhaps he believes all countries practicing “democratic socialism” are authoritarian.

He moves on to say socialist countries actually promote euthanasia. Euthanasia is legal in some countries practicing “democratic socialism,” just like it is in some U.S. states, but none are promoting it. Could you imagine the ads?

Later, he makes an argument for capitalism unrestrained by government bureaucrats. Now that’s naïve! Once, 70 percent of our GDP came from manufacturing and we were the envy of the industrial world. But run-amok capitalism moved these jobs overseas to better their bottom line. Did you know that pharmaceutical companies do not produce “unprofitable” antibiotics? About 80 percent of our antibiotics are now produced in China. Yea capitalism! I hope China does not use that as leverage, but it’s a risk of unrestrained capitalism.

Finally, he offers proof our health care system is best because “the U.S. led nations in MRI machines per million residents with 37.56, while socialized Canada has only 9.97 per million.” WOW! So that means we must have the best health care in the world? Now that’s truly naïve! Nikki Haley thought that, too, when she made disparaging remarks about Finland’s infant mortality rate only to learn they have one of the lowest and that we have one of the highest rates of infant mortality. And no matter how many MRI machines we have, the fact is the U.S. comes in at No. 30 or worse in life expectancy.

Stephen Kaloroplos

Seneca