Questions abound in municipal elections today

By Riley Morningstar and Norm Cannada

The Journal

WALHALLA — Although the focus on election nights tends to be on the winners and losers, the buzz surrounding today’s municipal voting tallies in Walhalla and Westminster could include words like automatic recounts, provisional ballots and absentee voting — and the potential for another election.

As voters go to the polls to choose a mayor and three city council members in both cities, a larger-than-usual candidate field in all but one race means some contests may make for an unusual night in the city elections. In fact, some races might not be resolved until Thursday morning, when they are scheduled to be certified — if then.

Walhalla has four candidates running for mayor and six in the race for three city council seats. Westminster has only two candidates for mayor, but 10 for the three open council seats. Oconee County Voter Registration and Elections Office executive director Joy Scharich said the city elections are determined by a plurality, meaning a winning candidate just needs one vote more than the next highest vote-getter to win the election — not a majority.

Consider the possibilities:

• Automatic recounts: Scharich said an automatic recount goes into effect when the vote numbers between candidates at the cutoff for election are within 1 percent of each other. Four years ago in both cities, a vote difference of less than 35 votes would have triggered an automatic recount.

• Provisional ballots: Provisional ballots are those that are contested because there is a question about whether the voter can legally cast a ballot. Those votes are not counted unless approved by the county election commission on Thursday. In a very close election, approved provisional ballots have the potential to impact the outcome.

• Absentee voting: While not rivaling state and national elections in number, absentee voting is higher than four years ago in both Walhalla and Westminster. Those votes are not counted at the precincts, meaning results at the rescue squad building behind the Oconee County Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla and the Westminster Fire Department would be different when added to absentee votes at the elections office on South Pine Street in Walhalla.

• Another election?: If two or more candidates on the verge of winning or losing a seat are tied after any provisional ballots are counted, Scharich said another election would be held for just those candidates.

Walhalla votes

Interest in this election appears to be high. By Monday afternoon, the 105 absentee ballots cast for Walhalla mayor and council was nearly a third of the 327 total votes cast in the 2015 city election.

Walhalla Mayor Danny Edwards is facing re-election challenges from Councilmen Tjay Bagwell and Dennis Owens and former Mayor Randy Chastain. Incumbent Councilmen David Underwood and Danny Woodward are running against challengers Sarai Melendez, Charles Morgan, Keith Pace and Wayne Smalley.

Westminster races

A total of 24 absentee votes had been cast in the Westminster election by Monday afternoon — four times the six votes cast absentee four years ago.

Incumbent Mayor Brian Ramey is facing a re-election challenge from Councilwoman Susan Ramey.

In the race for three council seats, Ronald Dodson is the only incumbent in the 10-candidate field that includes Brad Chastain, Wendy Golten, Andrea Harbin, Theresa Noe, Victoria Roach, Eddie Turner and former councilmen Bill Brockington, Rusty Cater and Danny Duncan.

Four years ago, 289 out of 1,249 registered voters participated in the city’s mayoral election, in which Brian Ramey defeated incumbent Rick McCormick.

There are 1,352 voters eligible to participate in today’s Westminster election.

No challengers in Salem, West Union

Salem Mayor Lynn Towe and current council members Judy Hines and Kevin Talley are all running unopposed today, as is West Union Mayor Linda Oliver.

Also in West Union, newcomer Kathy Frederick and current council members Bethany James, Dixie Meeks and Doug Moore are the four candidates running for four town council seats. Councilwoman Kelly Weiser is not seeking re-election.

Precincts

Salem’s only voting precinct is at the town’s community center at 5 Park Ave. Westminster has two precincts, and both will vote at the city’s fire department at 216 Emergency Lane. In West Union, voters will go to the town’s fire station, located at 220 North S.C. Highway 11. Walhalla voters will all cast their ballots at the rescue squad station at 314 S. Church St.