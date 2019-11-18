School shooter sentencing starts today

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

ANDERSON — The sentencing phase of the trial of convicted Townville Elementary School shooter Jesse Osborne is set to begin this morning.

Osborne pleaded guilty to murder in December in the deaths of his father, Jeffrey Osborne, and Townville Elementary first-grader Jacob Hall. He also pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges in the shootings of three others on the grounds of the school on Sept. 28, 2016. He was 14 years old at the time of the shooting.

Osborne faces a maximum life sentence for charges of murder and attempted murder and a minimum sentence of 30 years.

Tenth Circuit Solicitor David Wagner declined to comment on the hearing on Monday but said he would discuss the case at the end of sentencing.

In December, Wagner said the state would not be offering Osborne any deals before sentencing.

“I am seeking the maximum sentence in this case — life without parole, which is the appropriate sentence for the murder of 6-year-old Jacob Hall and the attempted murders of his classmates and teachers,” Wagner said after the guilty plea.

Osborne’s attorney, Frank Eppes, told The Journal he trusts the court to deliver a fair sentence.

“As in all my cases, I trust the American system of justice and the wisdom of the court to take into consideration the victims, the community, my client and his family in fashioning a just sentence,” Eppes said.

After the December plea, Eppes said his client was “glad it’s over.”

“My client has always been remorseful and always expressed an intent to pay for his crimes and an understanding that he had to pay for his crimes,” Eppes said. “He’s got a regulated, organized life at the detention center. He’s very guarded, like all teenagers, with himself. He appears more open around people he trusts. In this environment, he’s very uncomfortable, so he sometimes appears to be inappropriate, like virtually every teenager I’ve ever known.”

Due to Osborne’s age at the time of the crimes, a special hearing will take place before sentencing to explore the matter of a sentence of life without parole.

Osborne’s defense had previously argued he was bullied at school — at both Townville Elementary and West-Oak Middle School — and was abused by his father.

Witnesses for the prosecution said there was no evidence for either claim.

Two psychologists who performed evaluations after Osborne’s arrest testified they believe he would be a danger to others if released.

They disagreed on treatment possibilities.

Danielle Atkinson said it was possible Osborne could be rehabilitated.

“In what time period, I don’t know,” Atkinson said.

She said Osborne verbalized remorse over the shootings, but showed no physical signs of remorse.

“He has difficulty understanding his impact,” Atkinson said.

