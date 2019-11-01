Sewer authority OKs bylaw change for meeting time

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority board changed its bylaws Monday night to move the time of its monthly meetings from 6 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The change, approved on a 7-2 vote, will take effect at the Dec. 2 monthly meeting, according to OJRSA executive director Chris Eleazer.

Board chairman Scott Parris and board member Lamar Bailes voted against the change in the OJRSA bylaws. Both represent the city of Walhalla on the sewer authority board.

Walhalla City Council voted unanimously last month to recommend the sewer authority keep its meetings at 6 p.m. Neither the Seneca nor Westminster city councils voted on the issue.

OJRSA executive director Chris Eleazer told the board Monday the sewer authority was only required to give the member cities seven days notice that a vote would be considered for the bylaw change and that notice was sent out Oct. 11. Eleazer told the board last month a vote by the cities was not required. In a letter from Eleazer to the cities, they were told if they opposed the proposal, they could attend the meeting and voice opposition or instruct their representatives to vote against the change.

No members of Walhalla City Council attended the meeting.

Parris and Bailes said Monday night the council was concerned people who wanted to attend OJRSA meetings would have trouble going to meetings held during part of the traditional workday.

Tally Grant, who represents Walhalla and Westminster on the OJRSA board, voted in favor of the bylaw change. He and Seneca representative Scott Moulder said it is unusual for people — other than local media — to attend OJRSA board meetings.

The OJRSA’s two monthly committee meetings are held at 4 p.m.

