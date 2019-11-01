Tigers dominate Wake Forest on senior day

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers are one win away from another undefeated regular season.

Trevor Lawrence matched a career high with four touchdown passes — three of which went to Tee Higgins — and the No. 3 Tigers racked up 516 total yards of offense in another lopsided win, beating Wake Forest 52-3 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

The Clemson (11-0, 8-0 ACC) defense also limited Wake Forest — which boasted the country’s 13th-best total offense coming into the game, averaging 487.3 yards per contest — to just 105 total yards, and held quarterback Jamie Newman to 41 yards passing.

It was another dominant day by the Tigers in the program’s 26th consecutive win, and on senior day, the 2019 senior class won its 52nd game in the last four years to move into fourth for the most career victories by a senior class in FBS history.

“Today was a historic day. For our seniors, they’re the fastest to 52 wins in college football history,” coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “They’ve given us great leadership, and a lot of those guys played outstanding football today.

“Our guys were locked in all week. I can’t say enough about our preparation. The turnovers were huge for us. We’re playing well on offense. We had a lot of great contributions on special teams, as well. It was a complete game.”

Clemson’s offense got off to a relatively slow start Saturday, as its two first-quarter touchdowns were aided by a long punt return by Amari Rodgers and then good field position following a Tanner Muse interception.

Each led to a touchdown — one by Higgins and a run by Travis Etienne — but with less than a minute to play in the first half, Wake Forest (7-3, 3-3) trailed Clemson by just 14 points.

However, just 42 seconds later, the Tigers took a 31-3 lead into halftime after Higgins’ second touchdown catch was followed closely by an A.J. Terrell interception that led to Higgins’ third score on the very next play.

From there, the route was on.

“We really wanted to finish the first half on a good note, because I thought we came out and played really well, played fast and had some big plays, but there’s some things we have to clean up,” Lawrence said. “We did a really good job of making corrections, and then we finished the first half really well and then came out the second half and played well, too.”

Lawrence finished 21-of-27 passing for 272 yards and the four scores, while Etienne rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Clemson joined the 1944 Army team and 1972 Nebraska team as the only teams in the AP poll era to win four consecutive games by 45 or more points.

“It was a great performance. First of all, I’m just thankful for our players and their dedication and their commitment,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “There’s been 150 years of college football, and what they’ve accomplished through 11 games is pretty special.”

The Demon Deacons were without two major playmakers at wide receiver in Sage Surratt and Scotty Washington on Saturday, leaving their offense looking for answers against Clemson’s fourth-ranked total defense, and the Tigers won the day.

Wake Forest earned just five first downs in the game, and Clemson’s defense totaled 10 tackles for loss.

Linebacker James Skalski led the way with seven tackles, and Muse celebrated senior day in style with one interception, one sack and two tackles for loss.

“I think the defense has had a chip on its shoulder,” Muse said. “We lost a lot (from last year). People didn’t think we were going to be worth a dang, so I think we’ve been peaking all year.”

As Clemson now heads into a bye week before traveling to Columbia for its rivalry game with South Carolina on Nov. 30, the Tigers remain unbeaten with an ACC Atlantic division title in hand, and have now won six straight games by 30 or more points, playing arguably their best football of the year.

“We’re a talented football team, and we can overwhelm our opponents when we get short fields on offense and disrupt the line of scrimmage on defense,” Swinney said. “I’m proud of our guys.”

