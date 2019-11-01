Walhalla City Council candidates talk recreation

By Norm Cannada

The Journal

SENECA — Sarai Melendez’s efforts to upgrade the city park near the Walhalla City Pool became a personal quest a little more than a year ago.

Melendez grew up in Walhalla and played in the park as a child. When she began taking her now-5-year-old daughter, Genesis, there, she was aware the playground equipment there was the same she played on as a child, and it was about 40 years old.

But on that summer day in 2018, when Genesis was playing on the park’s caterpillar ride, Melendez told her daughter to come down because she was afraid she would get hurt on the old equipment.

“As she was getting down and I was going to her, she slipped and her legs fell right in between the caterpillar,” Melendez said. “It was very awful. I was very upset. My daughter just got hurt.”

With that, her efforts to get the caterpillar and other equipment replaced began, working to get city council to provide funds for the park.

“My journey has been fighting for this park. What happened to me and my child, I don’t want that to happen to another child,” said Melendez, one of six candidates for the three open city council seats in today’s Walhalla city elections. “I continue to advocate and fight. We need to make sure we don’t wait another 40 years for a playground to be taken care of.”

Ahead of today’s election, The Journal asked Melendez and the other council candidates in the race about their priorities in parks and recreation.

Incumbent David Underwood agreed the park equipment needs to be upgraded

“I grew up there and I’ve got some fond memories myself, and it is old,” he said. “You’ve got to invest in your kids. That’s the main thing. When I’m looking at something, I’m thinking about my kids.”

Underwood said another priority in parks and recreation is a soccer complex, adding that he has seen land that would work well for that purpose.

“I would like to have a big soccer complex where we could host some more tournaments,” he said.

Charles Morgan also wants improvements at the park, in addition to focusing on other recreation needs.

“The pool area is very popular,” he said. “If we can revitalize that park, I think that just becomes another extension, another avenue for quality of life in Walhalla.”

Morgan wants to see more money for the recreation department.

“I do think our staff does a wonderful job with what they have to facilitate all the different programming that they have in place,” he said. “I would like to increase their budget to allow them to do more, whether that is to hire some additional people or build another ballfield. We can offer more. We’re going to need more.”

Incumbent Danny Woodward listed “improving the city park by adding new and safe playground equipment” among his priorities if re-elected. He wants to “hire additional employees for the recreation department as our city continues to grow.”

Other recreation priorities for Woodward include building “a new baseball, softball and soccer complex” to host local and statewide tournaments and give the city’s youth “a facility that they can be proud of,” as well as continuing the city’s partnership with the YMCA for the city pool and adding “walking trails in and around Walhalla.”

Keith Pace said he supports efforts to improve the city park, but also wants to see improvements to recreation fields.

“We’ve been using the same recreation department fields that my children grew up on,” he said. “They basically haven’t changed. We’ve got to look at the rec department to bring in a better facility, but they have a hard time keeping up with what they have now. This falls back on staffing. I think the majority of employees in town are understaffed. That’s got to be addressed before building a $2 million recreation (facility).”

Wayne Smalley agreed equipment at the city park needs to be replaced. He added recreational improvements and expansions are needed to keep up with growth in the city.

“We’ve got a wonderful base of that. Our biggest thing is the abundance in number of people using (recreation facilities),” he said. “The staff does a great job considering how many people they have in each program. I think they’ve done a good job getting the Chicopee ballfield back — that’s a big part of the city. I support our recreation big time.”

