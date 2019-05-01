You should consider that

Today is Election Day, and in Westminster and Walhalla, many of you have a lot of choices to make.

In Walhalla, four candidates are running for mayor and six for three seats on city council. Two candidates are running for mayor in Westminster, but 10 candidates are running for three seats on council.

We didn’t endorse any particular candidates, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have things we want you to consider.

In Walhalla, water bills were a big issue, and we pressed the current council and mayor hard to lower the fees and slow down how fast those fees were charged. We succeeded in slowing them, but so far not in lowering them. You should consider that.

There are questions about water lines, surplus budgets and downtown development. When we offered the mayoral candidates a chance to tell you their plans on that, only Tjay Bagwell and Dennis Owens showed up. You should consider that.

Danny Edwards decided to stay home without telling us because he felt like we had been overly critical of his tenure. To be fair, we’d simply reported the water issues and opined that fees and rates should be lowered. We called on the entire council to address that, not just Edwards. Until he skipped the forum, Edwards was rarely ever the subject of an article or editorial. He was written about to Willie, but neither the reader nor Willie’s opinions are the official opinions of the newspaper. But he took his ball and went home anyway. You should consider that.

Westminster is nearly broke. They’ve raised taxes, your utility rates and trash collection fees just trying to balance the checkbook. They’ll claim it’s because they lost Pioneer Water’s business — which is in part true — but they’ve known that was coming for a long time … they just didn’t well plan for it.

Instead, they went and purchased a $250,000 piece of land they can’t afford to repurpose for recreation fields. Listen, we’re all for recreation. But recreation is like satellite TV — pay your light bill first. Necessities should always trump recreational endeavors. They rejected an offer from the county last year to help with the fire department.

Mayor Brian Ramey was mayor when this occurred, and his opponent was on council as well. How did they vote on those issues? You should consider that.

There’s a gaggle of people wanting to get in and drain the swamp. Does Westminster need emotional people coming in who want to disrupt and strip the city for the sake of doing it? Or does it need a steady, experienced hand to keep it moving forward until it can get back on track? You should consider that.

Walhalla and Westminster voters have a total of 22 candidates available to them today.

There are no all-stars or silver bullets. But there are some good people running for office, and some whose motives should be questioned.

In America, we solve our disagreements in the voting booth. That’s the American way.

Don’t substitute our judgment for yours. Think about the things we mention and dozens we didn’t have space for here and vote the way your conscience tells you to.

But by all means, vote. Participating in the process is the most American of activities. It’s your most basic civic duty.

Polls opened at 7 this morning and will remain open until 7 tonight.

The choices made today will echo over the next four years. You should consider that.