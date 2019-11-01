Moped driver killed in Pickens
One killed in crash
By Riley Morningstar
The Journal
PICKENS — A moped driver was killed Sunday after a car hit the person from behind.
The wreck happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road on U.S. Highway 178.
The moped driver was slowing down to make a turn before being hit by the sedan, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said.
The person died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.
The crash remains under investigation and The Journal will update this story when more information becomes available.