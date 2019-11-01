Moped driver killed in Pickens

One killed in crash

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

PICKENS — A moped driver was killed Sunday after a car hit the person from behind .

The wreck happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Old Fox Squirrel Ridge Road on U.S. Highway 178.

The moped driver was slowing down to make a turn before being hit by the sedan, South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said.

The person died at the scene. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and The Journal will update this story when more information becomes available.