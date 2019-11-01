Tigers beat Virginia to earn fifth straight ACC title

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clemson’s stars shined bright, and its ACC dominance continued on Saturday night in a historic fifth-straight conference championship game victory.

The No. 3 Tigers beat No. 23 Virginia 62-17 in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium to maintain their place atop the ACC and solidify a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 302 yards and four touchdowns, Tee Higgins caught nine passes for 182 yards and three scores, and Travis Etienne rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown as the Tigers (13-0) overwhelmed Virginia’s defense.

Clemson’s 62 points Saturday night were a new ACC Championship Game record and a season high for the Tigers.

“What our team has done is super special,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “It’s really hard to do what they’ve done, 13-0, and to stay focused week in and week out and just continue to get ready is special. The leadership of this team, the will to win is inspiring, really, and I’m just so thankful to have the opportunity to be a part of it. This never gets old.”

Virginia (9-4) gave the Tigers all they could handle early in Saturday’s game, as quarterback Bryce Perkins and company answered Clemson’s first touchdown — a 19-yard score by Higgins — with an impressive 12-play drive of their own that ended in a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hasise Dubois — only the second first-quarter touchdown allowed by the Tigers all year.

The Cavaliers stayed within 14-7 until early in the second quarter, but Clemson then scored 17 unanswered points to lead 31-7 at halftime, and it was all Tigers from there.

“We’ve had an incredible year — I think we’re tops in the country on defense in a bunch of different areas. I’m not sitting here bragging on ourselves, but that’s what I saw out there,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “Didn’t play perfect, didn’t need to, and just had a great attitude and responded well.”

Higgins’ touchdown catches came on passes of 19, 7 and 11 yards, while Justyn Ross caught Lawrence’s fourth touchdown pass for 59 yards — that score came in the first quarter to give Clemson its 14-7 lead right after Virginia tied the game.

Higgins’ 27 career touchdowns tied the Clemson school record with former star receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins. Higgins has also now posted the 11th 1,000-yard receiving season in school history.

“First of all, it’s a great accomplishment just to be up there with those top two guys,” Higgins said of being mentioned with Hopkins and Watkins. “And for our receiving room, we just go out there and just play. Don’t worry about the stats. One guy is doing good, we’re going to congratulate him and just keep going.”

“He’s got some freaky ball skills,” Swinney added of Higgins. “He can make any type of catch. He’s got kind of DeAndre Hopkins-type ball skills. He’s got Mike Williams length. But he’s got some explosiveness to him, as well.”

Defensively, apart from two impressive scoring drives by Virginia to start the first and second halves, Clemson held Perkins and the Cavaliers’ playmakers at bay — relatively.

Virginia did become the first team this season to earn 300 total yards of offense against the Tigers, and Perkins passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns, but Clemson also held Virginia to 104 rushing yards and collected two sacks, three tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Isaiah Simmons, K’Von Wallace and Baylon Spector all had nine tackles for Clemson, while Tyler Davis had 1.5 sacks.

“(Perkins) is a dynamic player, and he showed that today,” Wallace said. “We had to do a lot with our defense and adjustments … he did a good job escaping the pocket and just being himself. But all in all, we came out victorious, and that’s all that matters.”

It was yet another dominant performance by Clemson on Saturday night in Charlotte to become the first team in ACC history to earn five consecutive outright league titles.

Now, the Tigers’ attention will shift to the playoff, and who gets into the final four on Sunday, and in what order. Regardless of who, where and when Clemson’s plays next, though, the Tigers will prepare as they have all year and be ready when the time comes.

“I mean, just as long as we can be somewhere in the top four, I think we deserve that. We’ve earned that,” Swinney said. “We’ll be in there somewhere. I would think we’d probably be (ranked) three again. It doesn’t really matter. We’ll play somewhere and play somebody and be thankful for the opportunity.”

