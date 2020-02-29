Bobcats’ season ended by Fulwiley, Keenan

Posted on February 29, 2020

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

GREENVILLE — When the Seneca High School girls’ basketball team went into halftime Saturday afternoon against Keenan, it was in a tight ballgame with a real chance to emerge from Bon Secours Wellness Arena with a victory.

But a sleeping giant then awoke for Keenan, spelling doom for the Bobcats.

Freshman Malaysia Fulwiley, the Class 3A Player of the Year, went off for 25 points in the third quarter on the way to a game-high 42 points for third-ranked Keenan, as fifth-ranked Seneca fell by a final score of 71-49 in the Class 3A Upper State championship game.

In what was a third loss in four years for the Bobcats (24-5) in the Upper State title game, the wind was taken out of their sails by Fulwiley, who has Keenan (20-6) back in the state championship game for a third straight year after ending Seneca’s season.

“I’m assuming she got challenged at halftime to be who she is, and she definitely was,” Seneca head coach Ashlen Dewart said. “She came out and had a great second half, and she’s one of those players that if she wants to show up, she’s going to show up and make a huge impact on the game.

“Anytime you have a player come out and have a few minutes like that, it’s a gut punch, and you either receiver from it or you don’t. We really struggled with recovering from it.”

Seneca went into halftime trailing by just five points at 31-26 after a relatively tight opening half in which one big Keenan run was the difference.

Midway through the first quarter, the Raiders scored on four straight possessions for a 10-0 run — capped by a corner 3-pointer from Fulwiley, who holds an offer from South Carolina among others — that made it 15-4 at the 3:41 mark of the opening quarter.

Fulwiley finished with 11 points in the opening stanza, but tallied with just two points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Seneca made a steady march back into contention, with all-state guard Kaliah Kendrick — the only Bobcat in double figures with 15 points — scoring on a fast break with 28 seconds left in the opening half to make it 31-26.

But after the break, Fulwiley exploded, with four 3-pointers among her 25 third-quarter points.

“She was hitting shots, and she was on fire,” Kendrick said.

With Fulwiley going off, Seneca was outscored 40-23 in the second half, as it was too much to overcome with a trip to state on the line.

“I thought we started to get our wind back at the end of the fourth, but at that point it was just too late,” Dewart said.

With the win, Keenan will advance to play for the state title next Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia against top-ranked Marion, which defeated No. 10 May River by a final score of 54-40 in the Class 3A Lower State title game on Saturday.

Seneca, meanwhile, will head into the offseason having to replace Kendrick and fellow longtime starters Tadaija Brown and Meshayla Maddox, who have played large roles in Seneca advancing to play for Upper State titles three of the last four years.

“They’re such a gritty class, and I’m going to miss them,” Dewart said. “For this whole team today, I’m very proud of that first half and the fight they had. I’m just proud of them in general, because they’ve been told ‘no’ all year, and they’ve just refused to accept that.

“They fought, and from our youth to our seniors, I’m proud of their fight.”

Keenan 71, Seneca 49

KHS 18 13 30 10 — 71

SHS 11 15 12 11 — 49

Keenan (71) — Fulwiley 42, Oree 10, Davis 6, Johnson 6, Lewis 3, Woods 3, Johnson 1

Seneca (49) — Kendrick 15, Burkett 9, Hoover 9, Brown 5, Maddox 5, Windham 5, Ransom 1

