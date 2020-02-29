Top-ranked Raiders too much for Seneca

Posted on February 29, 2020

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

GREENVILLE — Even after falling behind nearly 20 points late in the third quarter, the Seneca High School boys’ basketball team didn’t go quietly Saturday afternoon against Keenan.

But, the top-ranked Raiders were still too tough to tame for the Bobcats, who missed out on their first-ever trip to state with a season-low scoring output in a 59-45 loss in the Class 3A Upper State championship game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville.

The sixth-ranked Bobcats (23-7) trailed 43-25 inside the final two minutes of the third period after Keenan (24-6) opened the frame on a 15-2 run after leading just 28-23 at halftime.

Down 46-30 entering the fourth quarter, the Bobcats opened the final stanza on a 7-0 run to make it 46-37, forcing a Keenan timeout with 6:18 to play. But from there, the Raiders went into ball-control mode, and Seneca never managed to get any closer in what proved to be its season finale.

“We just weren’t able to get the scoring opportunities we needed to get,” Seneca head coach Kevin Padgett said. “I thought maybe we were going to get easier shots in transition, but they did a great job of taking that away and getting back.

“We had a great year, and this was a great experience, but it hurts. We fought till the end, and that’s what I was proud of. People can say we were outmatched and Keenan was a better team, but they can’t say the effort wasn’t there.”

Keenan, the defending state champion, was led in the win by two-time Class 3A Player of the Year Raekwon Horton, who finished with a game-high 25 points — a playoff low for the 6’6” wing, who averaged 32 points in the Raiders’ first three playoff games. Behind his play, Keenan will look to defend its state title next Saturday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia against No. 10 Wade Hampton, which knocked off Cheraw by a final score of 68-44 in the Lower State title game on Saturday.

Seneca, meanwhile, was paced by a team-high 17 points from Jared Rogers, while E.J. Evett finished with 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

After Keenan’s timeout with 6:18 to play, the Raiders went to a ball-control offense, as they were happy to quell the Bobcats’ momentum by simply playing keep-away.

With that, Seneca began fouling with 5:25 to play, with the Raiders hitting enough free throws to get the job done while also holding the Bobcats to just eight points over the final six minutes of action.

“We weren’t really expecting that to happen,” Evett said of the Raiders’ ball control. “That’s when we had to go to all the fouls, and it started killing us because our key players started fouling out.”

“They do a good job of keeping it away and just grinding it out,” Padgett added. “I knew once they got up to about a 10-point game, they were just going to hold it. We had to do some things and started fouling to try to get back into it. We made some plays with our traps, but we just couldn’t get it close enough.”

Despite the bitter finish, it was a strong year for Seneca, which went 12-0 at home and captured the Western 3A region championship. Albeit in a new-look Western 3A, the Bobcats will return a trio of all-region performers in Evett, Rogers and Levi Leard, as the team will have high expectations moving forward despite the loss of several key seniors.

“We’ll be back, definitely,” Evett said. “We just have to pick up where we left off here.”

Keenan 59, Seneca 45

KHS 14 14 18 13 — 59

SHS 15 8 7 15 — 45

Keenan (59) — Horton 25, Echols 11, Barrino 9, Gortman 9, DaSant 3, Jones 2

Seneca (45) — Rogers 17, Evett 12, Lewis 6, Leard 3, Mitchell 3, D. Goodine 2, Kendrick 2

