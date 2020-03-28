Grocery stores making adjustments during COVID crisis

By Riley Morningstar

SENECA — As panic buying at grocery stores across the nation reaches a fever pitch, chains are placing limitations on certain items and offering special shopping hours for seniors.

Ingles Markets chief financial officer Ronald Freeman told The Journal the COVID-19 buying spree has required more work and preparation than it would for a natural disaster.

“The length of the crisis has taken us beyond any hurricane or snowstorm,” Freeman said in an email. “With schools out and restaurants closed, many people are looking to grocery stores. It’s a huge responsibility, and one we take very seriously. Our store and warehouse associates have really risen to the challenge.”

Freeman said Ingles, like other stores, has placed buying restrictions on several paper and cleaning products and other food items. Temporary shortages have especially hit poultry and ground beef, he said.

At Aldi, corporate officials announced temporary wage increases for store and warehouse workers. More than 7,500 people have been hired in the past week as restaurant jobs are being shed daily. The chain has also started to install “protective barriers” at registers to protect employees and customers. On Friday, Walmart announced a “no-contact payment” option through the Walmart app, available in the coming week.

Stores have heightened cleaning routines at high-touch point areas, including Bi-Lo.

“As we communicated to our customers earlier in the week, we pride ourselves on adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness in our stores, and we’ve added extra focus in our most high-touch areas of the store, such as checkout, PIN pads, cart corrals, etc.,” Bi-Lo parent company Southeastern Grocers president and CEO Anthony Hucker said in a letter to customers. “We’re taking all necessary precautions with our associates and adopting recommended best practices from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).”

Seniors take advantage of special hours

While loading groceries into her SUV, 79-year-old Linda Huggins said she moved quickly during Ingles’ special shopping hour for the elderly and immunocompromised on Wednesday morning.

A downside of the selected day was a shortage of meats and bread, Huggins said, as she said deliveries are on Thursdays and Fridays. Prioritizing eggs and milk was key during Huggins’ shopping.

“It was fine. People were not doing the distancing; they were crowding around the meat because it was so limited,” she said. “It was quiet; I zipped through.”

Freeman said there have been a “few bumps” to the special shopping hour, but the overall response had been positive.

“The senior hours are very important to our vulnerable population,” he said.

On the younger end of the age spectrum, Kianna Womack was in Seneca visiting her parents while her father was waiting on a medical procedure on Wednesday.

Womack, a nurse at a Spartanburg hospital, turned back to her car from the grocery store out of “respect” for the special hour.

“I was wondering if they had this time, and I know some places have it and it’s just respectful. It doesn’t bother me, so I’ll just come back,” she said. “I work in the NICU with the babies, so I don’t get the exposure like the other parts of the hospital. It’s just trying to be respectful.”

Roy Shute, a Keowee Key resident, said he was keeping up with grocery store procedures in the news.

“I hope it gets rid of some of the crowd, but it hasn’t,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t load up (on specific items).”

Extra patrols at stores

Shoppers might also notice a deputy patrol car in the parking lot when arriving at the grocery store.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jimmy Watt told The Journal extra patrols have been put in place at stores and retailers for the past several days.

“(Patrols have come) in some cases at the request of the businesses themselves, with some concerns about an increase in some petty crimes related to the COVID-19 outbreak and for the safety of our citizens as they continue to shop for groceries and supplies that they need,” Watt wrote in an email. “Sheriff (Mike) Crenshaw also has requested our deputies to conduct extra patrols around our churches and schools with many of those buildings closed and not being staffed currently because of the pandemic.”

Updated hours for local grocery stores

Aldi: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (Vulnerable customer shopping on Tuesdays, Thursdays 8:30-9:30 a.m.)

Bi-Lo: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (Senior/immunocompromised shopping Monday through Friday 8-9 a.m.)

Food Lion: 7 a.m.-11 p.m. (Senior/immunocompromised shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays 7-8 a.m.)

Ingles: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. (Senior/immunocompromised shopping on Tuesdays, Wednesdays 7-8 a.m.)

Walmart: 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

