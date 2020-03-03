3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pickens County

Posted on March 28, 2020

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pickens County, raising the total there to 10, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reported Saturday two additional deaths statewide, bringing the total to 15. Those two new deaths were in Richland and Horry counties. Both patients were elderly individuals who had underlying health conditions.

“Our sincere sympathies are with the family and friends of these individuals as well as the family and friends of everyone who has lost someone to this disease,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in a news release. “Having to report two additional deaths today is a critical reminder of how serious this situation is and how we all have a responsibility to protect ourselves and our communities from the spread of COVID-19.”

DHEC is also reporting 121 additional cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina today. The total number statewide is 660 cases in 40 counties.