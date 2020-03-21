New downtown businesses ‘recalibrating’ to survive

Posted on March 21, 2020

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Six weeks ago, Sully’s Steamers, a steamed bagel sandwich restaurant, made a splash as the newest restaurant in downtown Clemson.

During Thursday’s lunch shift, a handful of people lined up at the location’s makeshift to-go window on College Avenue as the business does what it can to stay viable amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Kevin Dobbs said the last few days have been a period of “adjusting and recalibrating” under new circumstances.

“I can’t speak for any other business owners, but the way my partners and I are looking at Sully’s is that this is a different challenge of how to serve our markets,” he said. “From a stress standpoint, you have to make some business decisions of scaling up or scaling down. … We’re just running lean and are making all the efforts we can to be as safe as possible with extra cleaning and extra attention of how we’re serving customers.”

Dobbs said one of the few positives of the curveball thrown to restaurant owners has been the empty parking spaces.

“I’ve been out here doing this upfit for probably pushing eight months before we got open, and a lot of people are always mentioning the parking,” he said. “It is something to be reckoned with, but right now is a great time to visit any downtown Clemson business. Not only just because of the parking, but an effort to support the small businesses who are wanting and needing and have the desire to serve the local community. They need that support right now.”

Server: Gift cards help restaurants

Just up the road from the bagel shop, Evolve Kitchen + Table is closed.

Server Trinity Gamble said she has worked at the restaurant since it opened last June and is unsure of what her employment future at the location holds. Gamble was quick to point out she was grateful for the support of management through a hectic week.

“It hasn’t been easy because it was so quick. It happened all of the sudden, it feels like,” she said. “My bosses have been really great about the whole thing and given us food to take home. They’ve helped us with the unemployment process and how to do it. All I can say is my bosses have been great through this stressful time.”

Gamble, who also has a 16-month-old child, said buying gift cards — while also tipping on takeout orders — can help servers at restaurants across the nation, Gamble said.

“I’m just worried about their business, honestly. I have savings to fall back on, that was obviously to go toward school with the fall semester,” she said. “I know it’ll be stressful a little bit. I would definitely tell people to get gift cards — I’ve seen that everywhere. This is a new business, and especially for smaller, locally owned businesses, just get gift cards and do as much as you can if we start takeout orders.”

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6685