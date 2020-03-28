Another virus case confirmed in both Oconee, Pickens

Posted on March 28, 2020

COLUMBIA — Oconee and Pickens counties each had one new confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus case when the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported its daily figures Friday.

There are now three cases in Oconee County and seven cases in Pickens County. The state was up to 539 confirmed cases of the virus on Friday.

DHEC also announced four additional deaths — one each in Richland, Kershaw, Greenville and Florence counties among elderly people with underlying health conditions. A total of 13 COVID-related deaths have occurred in the state since the start of the pandemic.

“It’s never easy to have to report the deaths of members of our communities,” DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler said in a news release. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of these patients.”

DHEC is advising people with signs of illness to stay at home and away from other people, and all state residents are being asked to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing and stay home as much as possible, avoid touching frequently touched items and regularly wash their hands.