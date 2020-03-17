Area seniors hope to return to competition

SENECA — Ball was meeting leather during a practice session Tuesday afternoon for some members of the Seneca High School baseball team, but it was hardly under normal circumstances.

A small collection of pitchers and catchers were about eight miles from the Bobcats’ familiar home at Coach Mac Field — which is now locked down in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — as they had to trade the friendly confines of home for the backyard of senior Hunter Land.

As the pitchers delivered from a synthetic mound, they not only had their catchers in their sights, but also goats and a chicken house, as the new normal for the Bobcats — and high school athletes across the area and the state — looks just a bit different.

“We’ve been talking as a group about getting together at least a few times a week to throw and hit while our season is shut down,” Seneca senior catcher Trent Land said, referencing Monday’s announcement by the South Carolina High School League that the spring-sports season has been suspended until April 5 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At both the middle school and high school levels, all contests, practices and workouts are on hold, with coaches not allowed to work with their players. The SCHSL is set to meet again April 2 to discuss the future of spring sports.

With the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and school closed through the end of the month by an executive order from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, area seniors’ final seasons of eligibility could be over before barely getting started. Soccer season began on March 2, followed by the remainder of the area’s spring sports — baseball, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis, softball and track — on March 9.

In the wake of spring sports being suspended, The Journal posted a request on Twitter seeking comment from any area high school seniors and received responses from student-athletes across several sports from Daniel, Seneca, Walhalla and West-Oak.

Presented in alphabetical order, here are the responses of those student-athletes who answered, edited in some cases due to space constraints.

Addison Berry, West-Oak track and field

“The postponement of the season is definitely disappointing and shocking. I’ve put a lot of time and effort into training for this track season, and it’s hard to believe it may already be over. Not being able to use the facilities to practice or have meets is inconvenient and frustrating, but I will keep training in hopes that we get to compete later on this semester. Ultimately, it’s sad to think I might never put on the West-Oak uniform again, but if losing this season is the only way I’m affected by this virus, then I’m thankful because many people have been affected in much more significant ways.”

Garyson Goforth, West-Oak baseball

“My thoughts on school closing is I believe that everybody is overreacting, but I would rather them overreact than underreact. I really wish that this wasn’t happening during my senior season, but there’s nothing that I can do to control it. If this season were to get cancelled, it would break my heart because I have so many personal goals for this season, and we have a team goal that is very achievable this year. I know for certain that if we resume the season where we left off when we get back in school in April, we will be playing with something to prove and you will see us play like nobody ever has.”

James Hanvey, Walhalla baseball

“As a player, you try your hardest and play every game like it’s going to be your last, but you always think you’re going to have more time, and right now we just don’t know. I fully understand why these decisions have been made, and things like these are much bigger than sports. But for high school athletes, especially seniors who have spent the past four years of their life dedicating everything they have into their school and program, it is personally one of the toughest things I’ve gone through. If I played my last game wearing Walhalla across my chest on Saturday, I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been involved. The coaches and teammates I have had through these 4 years have made this truly the best time of my life. As always, roll hogs.”

Hovey Herd, Daniel baseball

“I’ve spent the summers, falls and winters preparing for the spring. I’ve worked hard to get to where I’m at, and thankfully I get to continue to play this beautiful game at the collegiate level next year at Southern Wesleyan University. However, this season is probably the most important of my high school career. I never would’ve thought this would be in question that my senior year may be taken away. I’m not concerned as much for myself but my team. We’ve struggled and fought together so far, and to see this be some of the other seniors’ last time ever taking the field is heartbreaking. We’ve got a good team and a legit shot in running the table in our region this year. I really want to be able to play the rest of our season not for me, but for my brothers who I’ve played with and been a part of for a long time.”

Tyler James, West-Oak baseball

“If this is it, I would like to thank my father, Tony Wayne James, (West-Oak head coach) Nick Groomes, (Westminster Recreation Department director) Herb Poole and (Cleveland Community College head coach) Gene Bowles. All of these men have shown confidence and belief in me when I lacked from others. I will never be able to repay these individuals for what they have done for me and my baseball career. I would also like to let everyone of my teammates know that I love them and thank (them) for the memories we have made together on and off the field. (They) are truly my brothers, and nothing will ever change that. This has been an emotional rollercoaster for me, but the sun will rise tomorrow, and I know I have not played my last competitive game of baseball. My heart goes out to all the seniors who cannot say the same. Hug your loved ones a little closer, don’t leave anything unsaid — this can all be taken away in the blink of an eye.”

Trent Land, Seneca baseball

“I completely understand the need for precaution for the sake of people’s health, but on the flip side of that, it’s a huge piece of us that just seems to be snatched away from us.”

Corey Loggins, Walhalla baseball

“We should be starting our region schedule against Belton Honea Path. Instead, I am sitting here wondering if I will ever get the play high school baseball ever again. Not knowing is the worst part of it. All through my years of rec league and travel ball, I never realized how easy and how fast something can be taken away from you. In today’s world, you just can’t take things for granted anymore. At Walhalla this year, we have really changed the culture as a baseball program. Coach (Jerry) Lee and the whole staff have done a great job not just making us better baseball players, but even better young men. I truly thank him and the whole staff for pouring their time and heart and souls into us players.

“As much as I hope and pray we get to continue this season, I realize that if that’s not the case and I’ve played my last game wearing a Walhalla jersey that it truly has been the best time of my life.”

Chasidy Roach, West-Oak track and field

“I have been running track and cross-country since the seventh grade. It is upsetting that my final season could be taken away so easily. I have put in tons of hard work, and it’s scary to think that I might not get to show it.

“I ran my first race on Thursday, and my time showed that my hard work in training was about to pay off. I was so excited to see where I was going to go this season. Now, my hard work may not even matter. That’s extremely disheartening for me and all of my fellow student-athletes. I just pray to God that our opportunity to shine will not be taken away.”

Jordan Spearman, Daniel baseball

“I hate that school is closing, and the thought of my senior season being over before it started is not what I imagined. I want to finish what we started, (because) we’re not even close to being done. The guys on this team are family, and it’s hard enough to think this was my last year and for it to possibly get cut short after three games makes it that much harder.”

Abbie Worsencroft, Walhalla girls’ soccer

“Honestly, I don’t know what to think, because we don’t know what’s going to happen. I know for me personally if the season gets canceled, it won’t be my last soccer game, but I’m not ready to play my last match with this team. This group, especially, the seniors, have been playing together for a long time, and we were off to a very good season. I think we deserve some closure on our time as high-school athletes. I’m not giving up hope though. I sent training videos to my teammates of skill work to do. We can’t physically be together, but we can still work towards a common goal.”

Abby Zirbel, Walhalla track and field

“I am a runner, and I make this comment more often than my peers probably care to hear. But I say this because, in all humility, I believe I deserve that title — the countless miles, practices, lifts, meets, ice baths and tears that have driven my running career are all made true when we get the chance to step onto the track and compete. Each day I wake up, and my pace is set by my goal to train and compete for my dream college. This goal has gotten so close, and I’ve never worked with more dedication and focus for anything.

“So, I’m here to say that I am a runner. Not only for Walhalla High School, but I am a runner for myself. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, I will continue to advocate and pursue my dream, but the inability to compete this senior season poses the possibility of never stepping into the competitive field again, and it breaks my heart for all the students who are experiencing the same uncertain fate.”

