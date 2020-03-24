Census adjusting to virus

Posted on March 24, 2020

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

SENECA — U.S. Census Bureau operations have been extended by at least two weeks due to the spread of COVID-19.

On Friday, census officials announced the deadline to stop the census has been extended to mid-August instead of the end of July.

The Census Bureau has also suspended field operations for two weeks.

Oconee County planning director Adam Chapman said census takers had been set to begin visiting homes that haven’t responded to the census in May-July.

“The field workers have been delayed and roped back in for at least the next couple of weeks,” Chapman said. “They’re not going to be going out and knocking on doors just because of the ongoing coronavirus but the census is still live and available.”

The bureau’s plan to count the homeless was set to begin at the end of this month but that, too, has been pushed back a month. Counts of those living in prisons and nursing homes has also been pushed back to May.

“Of all of our worst nightmares of things that could have gone wrong with the census, we did not anticipate this set of actions,” bureau associate director for decennial programs Al Fontenot told the Associated Press. “But our staff has been extremely resilient about looking for solutions and ways we can still be very effective in terms of reaching out to get a response from every person in the United States.”

Data trickling in

On Monday, data provided from the Census Bureau detailed 19.2 percent of households nationally have responded to the 2020 census since invitations began arriving in the mail on March 12. Packets were mailed out to households between March 12-20.

Chapman said South Carolina had a 77.5 percent response rate in 2010, and officials are aiming for an 85 percent rate for this cycle.

The state’s self-response rate was at 16.9 percent on Monday morning, while Oconee County’s rate was at 16.2 percent, according to map data.

To view interactive data on response rates, visit 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com