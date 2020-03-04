Clemson officials mulling coronavirus strategy

Posted on March 4, 2020

Clemson officials mulling coronavirus strategy

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson University officials have heightened contingency plan efforts in response to the coronavirus, including the possibility of classes shifting over to an e-learning setting.

Officials have been meeting daily since Monday to discuss the potential impact of the virus and are working on “academic continuity plans,” university spokesman Joe Galbraith said. The school has already pieced together plans over the last year based off of two e-learning days.

“With the spread of this disease and it nearing a pandemic, it’s our obligation to have plans in place that we may or may not enact moving forward,” Galbraith said. “Part of that continuity planning is plans for classes to take place with limited access to campus, limited availability of travel, things of that nature. It’s not just a classroom thing, it’s a full business operations and continuity plan that is being planned for any kind of contingency in which it might be used.”

Galbraith stressed there are no current plans to enact any of the options and that the same discussions could be held for severe weather.

“Right now, it could be this coronavirus disease. It could also be utilized for flooding,” he said. “It could also be utilized for severe winter weather or a tornado, all kinds of unforeseen disasters that might provide limited access to campus buildings. I think it’s important to know, right now, there are no plans to enact any of these contingencies. This is an exercise in planning at this time and we continue to monitor the situation.”

Teachers were “reinforced” to provide a more specific timetable this week for academic instructional plans for the semester, Galbraith added.

“Have we ramped up preparations to make sure things are in line? Absolutely, but no decisions have been made,” he said. “The main takeaway is that this is all in preparation, there’s no imminent deadline. We don’t have any plans for it to happen this week, we don’t have any plans for it to happen at any determined date in the future.”

Georgia state officials announced two people were confirmed to have the illness in Atlanta on Monday, while a person in North Carolina tested positive on Tuesday.

Galbraith said the university was confident in its preparations and would continue to provide its faculty and students with updates.

“We are on the cutting edge of preparation as it comes to the level of preparation that goes into academic continuity,” he said. “The two e-learning days we have had, I think position us in a way that we are leaders in that regard.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

