Clemson president: Don’t return to residence halls

Posted on March 17, 2020

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson University has extended its online instruction for an additional week in response to Gov. Henry McMaster closing public schools through the end of March.

On Sunday night, Clemson announced it would be adding another week to its online instruction period to run from March 23 to April 5. Officials had planned to shift to online instruction until March 30, beginning at the conclusion of Clemson’s spring break, which is this week.

University president Jim Clements issued a release also announcing all school events, programs and activities have been suspended through April 5, which includes the 2020 spring ring ceremony, campus tours and the spring football game.

Students who live on campus have been asked not to return until at least April 5 unless “they have no other viable options,” Clements said.

“I want to stress that the university remains committed to completing the academic semester,” Clements said. “Minimizing the number of people on our campuses and limiting large group interactions are the best ways to achieve that goal.

“In that spirit, I am encouraging all students across the state, in the strongest possible terms, to conduct their online instruction following spring break from home, if at all possible. If you don’t absolutely need to be on campus during this period, please stay home.”

On-campus living

University spokesman Joe Galbraith estimated fewer than 1,000 students were staying on campus through spring break.

“There is a form all residents have received before requesting an exception. We’ve had a number of those come in already,” Galbraith said. “There’s no registration process for students who want to stay on during spring break, so we don’t have an exact tally, but we are working with our RAs (resident assistants) to get our arms over who is currently on campus.”

Students living on campus will need to submit an “extenuating circumstances” form by 5 p.m. Wednesday. All residence halls and apartments are available for retrieval of necessary items until Thursday at 5 p.m., and then access will be restricted to the living areas. Those who are permitted to stay will be able to get meals from Schilletter Dining Hall and will be provided a to-go boxed meal, since the seating areas will be closed.

School employees told not to report

University employees were told not to report to work on Monday unless they were deemed essential or necessary by supervisors. The message was sent out once again late Monday afternoon to continue working remotely.

