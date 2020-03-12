Clemson to temporarily move online after spring break

Posted on March 12, 2020

Clemson makes decision on classes

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson University will move to online instruction for at least one week after spring break in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Clemson president Jim Clements said the school will remain “open and operational” as online courses will continue until at least March 30. The decision made affects all undergraduate, graduate and Bridge students at university facilities across the state. Clemson’s spring break runs from March 16-20.

“This decision was not made lightly and is consistent with the actions being taken by many other universities across the country,” Clements said in a release. “By moving temporarily to an online structure, the campus community can engage in social distancing and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, while also ensuring our students’ academic progress is not interrupted.

“I know how much we all value the Clemson experience including the sense of community that we have and the physical connection with our campus, but we must think about the health and well–being of the entire Clemson family.”

Housing, dining and health care will still be available for those still on campus, according to the release.

